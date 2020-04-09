This Easter weekend, the North East’s largest bus operator, Go North East is doing things a little differently in an effort to put smiles on people’s faces.

Bus drivers and other colleagues at the company have been encouraged to wear colourful clothes, instead of their usual uniform, to show their support for fellow key workers, allowing them to return the deserved praise they have received.

So, if you are making an essential journey this bank holiday weekend, do not be surprised if you are greeted by a friendly driver dressed from head to toe in vivid colours, all in celebration of key workers.

This adds to other activities including the addition of rainbow posters to most of its buses which have been uniquely designed by Go North East family members, showing support for other key workers.

The company has also co-ordinated ‘Clap for Carers’ activities across its depots each Thursday to show further support and unity for those on the frontline, who play a fundamental role in keeping the region moving.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, most buses will continue to run to emergency timetables catering for key workers and essential travel only, with full details available on the Go North East website.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We hope this light-hearted approach will help make things a little different and special in these uncertain times, whilst also shining a light on key workers across the region.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view emergency timetables, including those over the Easter weekend, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/coronavirus.