NATURE lovers are being invited to an event aimed at empowering North-East people to get involved in supporting wildlife.

The Nextdoor Nature project, organised by Durham Wildlife Trust, will be launched at a free public event held at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, at Houghton-le-Spring, on Saturday, October 22.

Through the project, Durham Wildlife Trust hopes to support individuals, community groups, and schools across the region to help restore wildlife and make a difference for nature close to where they live.

Nextdoor Nature Officer, Tom Parkin, who grew up in Chester-Le-Street, said: “All my life I’ve felt connections to nature through the incredible wildlife and green spaces around the North-East.

“Studies show that our mental and physical health is improved through immersing ourselves in nature. We all benefit from the beautiful green spaces our region has to offer, and I hope that Nextdoor Nature will inspire even more people in the area to fight for the natural beauty on their doorstep.”

The launch event will let local people connect with Durham Wildlife Trust and share their views and ideas on the future of nature in the North-East.

The event will also include a variety of interactive family-friendly activities, including nature walks, mini-beast hunts, pond dipping, an otter walk, and planting sessions.

Tom added: “Some people may have no experience or knowledge of connecting with nature, or they may already be wildlife champions. Either way, I’m looking forward to hearing from everyone who wants to be a play a part.

“It can be as simple as adding a growing box in your yard, looking after a pond in your local park, or returning a piece of land to nature. We’re looking for any ideas which will strengthen the connection between people and the natural world in the North-East.”

Tickets for the event are free and can be booked at www.durhamwt.com/events.