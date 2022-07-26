Suzuki – through its Suzuki Insurance services – is giving away a free insurance policy to one lucky winner, up to the value of £250.

The prize draw is open to anyone that owns a Suzuki motorcycle of any age, and to enter they simply need to enter their details into the random prize draw, with the winner picked on 1 August, 2022. At the time of their renewal the winning entrant will enjoy a £250 contribution to their insurance premium.

Michael Le-Flay, Suzuki aftersales programmes manager, commented, “While we aim to provide the best prices and best services possible to all of our customers, at a time with rising costs across the board and a looming cost of living crisis, hopefully, with this competition, we can make a real difference to the lucky winner.”

The competition is open now, and closes at midnight on Sunday 31 July.

All Suzuki Insurance policies include new bike replacements for newly-registered bikes written off within six months, uninsured driver accident cover and unlimited accessory cover, and £100,000 of free legal cover as standard. Suzuki Insurance also covers provides cover for provisional and A2 licence holders, track day cover, personal accident and protective clothing cover.

Le-Flay added, “It’s important to us at Suzuki to do what we can to help manage costs for our customers, that’s why we include many elements as standard with our insurance policies, and also provide other services such as the Suzuki Service Promise, free AA cover with new motorcycles, and our Suzuki Service Plan.”

Enter the competition here.

For more information on Suzuki’s aftersales services and initiatives, click here.