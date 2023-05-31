Wingrove Motor Company Adds David Guy To Senior Leadership Team

A family-owned North East car dealership group has added one of the regional motor retail industry’s best-known names to its senior leadership team.

David Guy has joined Wingrove Motor Company as its new group commercial director and is now part of the directorship team that is driving the business’s profitability, customer service standards and future expansion plans.

David brings almost three decades’ industry experience to his new role, the last decade of which was gained as head of business for Stratstone Tyneside BMW.

Wingrove Motor Company, which is set to celebrate its centenary in two years’ time, operates the official North East franchises for global brands Citroën, Peugeot and DS, and employs around 85 people across its Silverlink, Newcastle West Road and Cramlington dealerships and service centres.

David Guy says: “From my first meeting with the Wingrove management team, it was clear that there was an exciting opportunity to join a dealership with real growth ambitions and that the experience and insight I could offer were exactly what they were looking for.

“Their professional approach and clear strategy for the business really ignited my interest and got me excited about rising to a new challenge, while the family values and ethos on which Wingrove’s success has been built offers the firmest of foundations for its future development.

“The whole Wingrove team is extremely impressive, there’s a huge amount of growth potential here and the sky really is the limit.”

Wingrove Motor Company is the largest family-owned and operated motor company in the North East and was the only regional dealership to be shortlisted for the Large Dealer Of The Year at the recent 2023 Citroën UK Awards.

Managing director Josh Parker adds: “We’re continuing to make significant investments in keeping all our facilities and have some big expansion plans in the pipeline that David’s expertise will help us bring to fruition.”

