Womens Football Awards, Who’s your winner?

Women’s football has been gaining more and more attention and recognition in recent years, and with that comes the excitement surrounding the various awards given to deserving players. From the prestigious Ballon d’Or to FIFA’s The Best awards, there are many accolades up for grabs in the world of women’s football. But who will be crowned the winners this year?

One standout candidate for many of these awards is Megan Rapinoe. The American forward has had an incredible year, leading the US Women’s National Team to victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe’s exceptional skill on the field, along with her outspoken advocacy for equality and social justice, has made her a fan favorite and a role model for aspiring young players around the world. It would be no surprise to see her take home multiple awards this year.

Another strong contender is Ada Hegerberg. The Norwegian striker has been dominating the women’s football scene for years, both at the club level with Lyon and on the international stage with the Norwegian National Team. Hegerberg’s ability to score goals at will and her technical skill have earned her praise from fans and fellow players alike. She could very well be a frontrunner for awards like the Ballon d’Or, which recognizes the best female player in the world.