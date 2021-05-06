WOODWARD FINANCIALS USE NEW FINANCIAL ALGORITHM TO DRIVE ENHANCED ACTIVE MANAGEMENT SERVICE

Thames Valley based Woodward Financials now offer a unique advisory Enhanced Active Management Service™ unmatched by anyone in the market.

This unique algorithm, five years in the making, identifies trading opportunities in markets such as FX, and long-term indices such as the FTSE 100, Nikkei, and Dow Jones.

Woodward Financials, independent financial advisers, specialise in providing a unique personal advice service and investment strategy tailored around the needs and requirements of their valued client base.

As advisors for finance, investment and pensions, the new algorithm Woodward Financials has in place provides not only the best possible active management service available to investors but also gives their client’s investment portfolios the best possible chance to perform at their optimum.

In their last “live” test, Woodward Financials placed over 200 trades to gauge profitability with the algorithm, returning 216 winning trades out of 218.

The Enhanced Active Management Service™ uses a complex set of rules to be adhered to with the use of trading software, and a manual decision process to determine the outcome.

As a regulated firm, Woodward Financials are unable to trade FX for their clients, so they started to look closely at how to enhance their service to clients.

Woodward Financials believe that their algorithm is a game-changer, available to clients at a marginally higher cost than the industry standard. The AMC (Annual Management Charge) for this service is only 1.25% per year.

This Enhanced Active Management Service™ will mean Woodward Financials will be quick to react in an up market for potential gains, and in a down market to preserve capital.

David Woodward said, “To remain compliant, we need to understand a client’s attitude to risk on an annual basis, or if their situation changes throughout the year. This would be the maximum risk profile allocated to the client and will need to be confirmed in writing or by electronic signature request.

We will use our algorithm every day to monitor global markets and keep abreast of events that could affect portfolio direction. If we believe one or more markets are likely to be affected, we will alert all advisers to recommend to clients either a reduction or increase in risk for that particular sector/market.”

Interested parties can register at the earliest opportunity via enquiries@woodwardfinancials.co.uk or contact the investment team on 01793 683573.

David Woodward, Managing Director, Woodward Financials Biography

David Woodward is the Managing Director responsible for client investments and business transactions, he is heavily involved with all of the company’s support staff to make sure new and existing clients get the service they expect.

David who has worked in finance for many years, he started his client facing career as a Stockbroker and gained his qualifications as an Independent Financial Adviser at the Chartered Institute of Insurance and The London Institute of Banking and Finance. David understands the importance of professional qualifications, but knows qualifications are no substitute for time served investment experience, he continues building on his personal skill set of trading the world markets which allows him to provide first hand updates to clients.

David is now building on the service they offer with leading technology and has a road map to list on the London Stock Exchange as well as launching their own range of investment funds.

David sets the bar high thus giving a better chance of clients having flexibility, security and choices in retirement.

On a personal front David is married to Petra and has two children. He enjoys music, sailing and travel. David is also a competitive ageing martial artist and, although getting on in years, still competes at the odd International tournament.

Woodward Financials Backgrounder

Woodward Financials are independent financial advisers with offices located in Windsor, Newbury, Swindon and Cheltenham, as well as support offices in Wiltshire. They specialise in the delivery of a unique personal advice service and investment strategy tailored around the needs and requirements of their valued client base.

As Independent Financial Advisers, Woodward Financials work closely with tax professionals in Windsor and the surrounding areas as well as Newbury, Cheltenham and Windsor to ensure they always maintain awareness of the constantly changing environment in which they work to give their customers the right products and the very best independent advice at all times.

As one of the leading IFA and Wealth advisers, they understand that their clients are completely dependent on a professional, objective and efficient service delivered in a friendly, personal manner. By building trust in their client relationships, they are able to deliver relevant financial advice that is every bit as individual as the people they represent.

Woodward Financials firmly believe that by using registered tax consultants in Windsor, their clients can benefit financially from their wealth management service built around the values of experience, knowledge and continuous improvement.

