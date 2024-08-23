WOR BEER BACKS WOR BOYS…

A much-loved Tyneside brewery is flying the flag for the Magpies with special offers for fans of the beautiful game.

Anarchy Beers Ltd, at Heaton, is making a donation from every pint or can of Wor Beer sold, either online or through pubs, to Wor Flags.

A fan-funded group, Wor Flags creates everything from black and white hand-held waver flags, to larger, pole handled flags and giant text banners featuring messages of support for the team.

And with £30k raised for the group so far, Anarchy is helping ensure Newcastle United FC’s fans are able to cheer the team on in style – whether they are playing at home or away.

With the new season now in full swing, the brewery is also releasing a limited edition six pack, designed in the style of NUFC’s1996 away shirt with £3 from every £18 pack going to Wor Flags.

A pale ale, Wor Beer is one of a number of ales produced by the company, which was named Anarchy Brew Co prior to a takeover by a consortium of investors earlier this month (August).

A very easy drinking pale ale, with subtle notes of citra, it has a light body and is already proving a big hit with Toon fans at the newly opened St James’ STACK, adjacent to the NUFC stadium.

And Stuart Young, co-owner of Anarchy Beers Ltd, said the brewery was “absolutely committed to boosting the fan power at NUFC games, which is why we’re supporting Wor Flags.

“When the team is riding high the whole city just comes alive,” he said. “So, it’s in everyone’s interests to give them players and the fans the biggest boost possible and that’s why we’re flying the flag for United.”

Wor Beer and other ales in the Anarchy Beers Ltd range can be purchased online at https://anarchybrewco.com/ or on draught at selected pubs and bars across Tyneside.