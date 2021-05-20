Construction work at a new housing development in Seaham is now nearing the final stages, with the last homes set to be completed this summer.

Bellway is building 75 new homes at Byron Heights, off Dalton Heights Road, including a mix of 69 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and six affordable homes for local people.

The final homes have now been released for sale at the development, where just eight private houses remain available for purchase.

Included within the homes remaining for sale is the four-bedroom Maple showhome, which can be viewed by prospective buyers through booking a one-to-one appointment.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The properties at Byron Heights have attracted a range of buyers including growing families looking for additional room.

“With the rise in remote working, many of the new residents at the development have used the extra space as a study or home office.

“The homes are less than two miles from Seaham train station, providing services to Sunderland, Newcastle, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, amongst other destinations.

“There are a number of well-regarded schools close to the development, while Durham Heritage Coast is only two miles away, for residents to enjoy family days out or relaxing walks along the beach.”

The final homes for sale at Byron Heights are all four-bedroom designs, with prices starting from £274,995.

For more information visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 379 1424.