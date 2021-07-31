New work in the education, defence and manufacturing sectors are among the projects that have secured growth for a North East technology firm over the last 12 months.

Gateshead-based Advantex, which reports continued demand for its technology and specialist consultancy services, sees positive signs of recovery for the regional and wider national technology sector as the economy continues to pick-up post lockdown.

The firm has won £1m worth of work from Galliford Try to provide ICT equipment and connectivity services to North of England schools while new digital cabling has been installed onboard HMS Trincomalee. Other projects include technology and supporting services supplied to a major national drinks’ manufacturer and Hitachi-Rail.

Another project led by Advantex, which encompassed identifying and developing ‘smart’ network technologies together with machine learning, has led to improvements in the protection of people and property at a major UK defence contractor.

Currently employing a 50 plus-strong team and looking to hire additional engineers and technicians as demand rises, Follingsby Park-based Advantex has secured projects to increase turnover to £6m this year as part of a resilient performance in the face of the pandemic and current restrictions.

This is expected to increase as the firm continues to invest in its workforce, utilising the extra capacity to secure other new national projects while supporting current client-oriented product and service solutions.

The tech sector continues to create sustainable jobs across the North-East region and Advantex has also recruited several new starters and apprentices in recent months as part of an investment strategy to support planned future growth.

Demand for new superfast connectivity services such as Wi-Fi 6, fibre-optic infrastructure projects, and secure remote working services, will contribute to driving growth for Advantex in the future, according to sales and marketing director, Steve O’Connell.

He said: “Our focus on strengthening our position, sustainable growth and adapting the business to meet the challenges of the trading conditions caused by pandemic, has paid dividends with a robust financial and sales performance.

“The projects we have been involved in recognise our ability to take a strategic view of developments for clients while delivering high quality work and management services.

“Despite the continued uncertainties, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, defence and education will be among the busy sectors for us in the months ahead. We expect to see more interesting projects coming forward this year and into 2022, underpinning continued growth across the business.”