World data suggests TikTok is the most popular social app, but new research suggests Brits don’t follow the trend

Following data revealing the top eight apps downloaded over the pandemic, new research by compare the market .com shares the optimal times to post for engagement

the .com shares the optimal times to post for engagement Brits are mostly active on TikTok and Snapchat from 9pm onwards, and Facebook and Instagram from 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Creating your own aesthetic, engaging with content on your feed and responding to comments are among some of the tips for going viral on Instagram and TikTok

TikTok may have the crown as the most downloaded social media app globally during the pandemic, but new research by comparethemarket.com reveals that Facebook is still Brits’ favourite platform – and that only one in 10 (11%) favour the video-led app.

Following data1 revealing the top eight downloaded apps over the pandemic, comparethemarket.com polled2 UK social media users to reveal their peak scrolling times.

The top eight most downloaded apps are as follows:

Rank App No. of Global Downloads 1 TikTok 1,158,000,000 2 WhatsApp 845,500,000 3 Facebook 825,500,000 4 Zoom 764,500,000 5 Instagram 692,500,000 6 Facebook Messenger 603,000,000 7 Snapchat 361,000,000 8 Google Meet 313,000,000

comparethemarket.com data reveals that when it’s time for bed, 9pm onwards, users opt for TikTok and Snapchat, whereas after work, 4.30pm – 6.30pm, is when users are online on Instagram and Facebook.

Along with creating your own aesthetic, engaging with content on your feed and responding to comments, you’re most likely to boost your views and bring in likes and comments between 4.30pm – 6.30pm or 9pm onwards on TikTok, 4.30pm – 6.30pm on Instagram and Facebook, and 9pm onwards on Snapchat.

Breaking the results down by age, Brits aged 65+ might be more active on social media than expected, with over a quarter (27%) admitting to using Instagram every day, and TikTok a couple of days per week. It doesn’t stop there, as three in ten (29%) also use Snapchat a couple of days per week!

Commenting on the research, Holly Cox, head of digital at comparethemarket.com, says: “There were many moments throughout lockdown where we had no option but to communicate with our loved ones through our phones, so it comes as no surprise that messaging platforms and social media apps are the

most downloaded over the 2020-2021 period. Following this, and with flexible working set to stay, it’s important to use the right broadband service for video calls and relevant apps.

“With social media algorithms being a big topic of discussion in the digital world, it’s interesting to see when we are most active and when the optimum time to post on each channel is for engagement, ultimately revealing opportunities to increase views, likes, comments, and shares.”

To learn more about the research, including tips on how to go viral on TikTok and Instagram, visit: https://www.comparethemarket.com/broadband/content/app-consumption/