Leader in instant delivery, Gopuff, is giving people the chance to not only send their favourite emojis but eat them this World Emoji Day (Sunday 17th July).

The company has taken the 10 most commonly used, and cheekiest, food emojis* across breakfast, lunch and dinner – including pears, croissants, aubergines and bagels – and discounted them by 25% to celebrate the fact Brits send an average of four emojis a day. The discount, which is available using the code EMOJIDAY25, starts today (Tuesday 12th July) and runs until Monday 18th July and has been applied to the below products:

The word emoji comes from the Japanese 絵 (“e,” picture), 文 (“mo,” write) and 字 (“ji,” character). The first emoji was created by 25 year old Japanese engineer, Shigetaka Kurita in 1999. At the time there were just 176 emojis, however, now there are more than 3,520.

A Gopuff spokesperson said: “Nearly nine in 10 people prefer to use emojis to express their emotions rather than talking, making these little icons the closest thing we have to a truly universal language. From expressing love and laughter to something a little bit saucier, emojis – and in particular, food emojis – have become a staple of our daily diet and now people can consume them at a discount, not just virtually, but in real life for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Gopuff is available to download on iOS and Android.