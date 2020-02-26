New Golf GTD engine unites high performance with maximum efficiency

Twin dosing with two SCR catalytic converters to greatly reduce NOx emissions

Charismatic design of new Golf GTD1) reflects its dynamism and self-confidence

Wolfsburg (Germany) – Volkswagen will celebrate the world première of the Golf GTD at the Geneva International Motor Show from 5 to 15 March. Among the technical highlights is the most powerful and thanks to twin dosing cleanest turbo diesel injection (TDI) engine ever to be installed in a Golf. It harmonises the confident dynamism of the Golf GTD together with higher efficiency and lowest emissions. The charismatic design of the Golf GTD reflects a unique combination of dynamism and self-confidence.

The diesel top-of-the-range version, based on the new eighth generation of the Golf, will carry the long tradition of the GTD into the future. In 1982, Volkswagen presented the very first Golf GTD. At that time, Volkswagen brought new excitement into the compact class with its turbo diesel and other equally sporty features, like in the Golf GTI Mk1. And almost four decades later, this same dynamic concept is still going strong: Once again, Volkswagen will introduce one of the most economical and at the same time sporty compact models to the market with its Golf GTD. A significant increase in performance is accompanied by lowest emissions: The Performance TDI’s efficiency has been significantly optimised and CO2 emissions have been cut even further, all while simultaneously improving responsiveness.

Thanks to a new twin dosing SCR with double AdBlue® injection, NOx emissions will be greatly reduced as compared to its predecessor. This makes the TDI in the new Golf GTD one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world. And by the way, the four cylinder powerhouse is started by pressing a pulsing button in the completely digitalised cockpit to the beat of a new era.

1) The vehicle is a near-production concept car.