The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for PGA Tour golfers to earn FedEx Cup points before the playoffs. It’s also the final opportunity for bettors to take their chances on making some profits during the regular season – so make sure to find a bookmaker that doesn’t limit accounts. In other words, Golfers in this week’s event that aren’t qualified for the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs will battle it out to earn enough points to gain a place in the playoffs that begin next week.

The Wyndham Championship host course is at the Sedgefield Country Club; this patch is quite different from other tracks on the tour.

Sedgefield Country Club Vital Information

Par – 70

Distance – 7,131

Average Green Size: 6,000 SQFT

Green Type: Bermudagrass

Previous 5 Winning Scores: -21, -22, -21, -22, -21

Prior 5 Cut Lines: -2, -3, -2, -2, -2

Owning a 7,131-yard distance makes Sedgefield 80 yards shorter than the average par 70 layouts in the PGA Tour schedule.

The Bermuda green doesn’t make much difference; it runs average in terms of size and doesn’t affect scoring ability.

The shorter course has led to games involving countless birdies, and as you can see from the patterns above, the event’s winner will be 22-under par. This below-par cutline puts a significance on scoring.

Players to Look Out For

Webb Simpson

It’s often hard to fault Webb, and there’s no denying he’s a Sedgefield standout, so it’s completely understandable that he’s a betting favourite this week.

The 2011 Wyndham champion finished T3 just last year, solo second the year prior, T2 in 2018, and solo third in 2017. He averaged a finish of 2.5 the previous four years. This trend looks positive for the North Carolina native. To add, his greenside magic is impressive, seventh in SG: Around-the-Green and 15th in SG: Putting.

Since the Wyndham Championship started playing at the Sedgefield Country Club in 2008, Simpson has a solid nine T11 finishes and his 2011 win, as mentioned.

Rickie Fowler

Through the history of the FedEx playoffs, Fowler has never failed to qualify. However, his streak could come to an end and now requires a good showing in Greensboro for any hope in making this year’s FedEx playoffs.

It’s difficult to see Rickie struggle, but he has shown signs of improvement – including a T8 at the PGA and a T11 at the memorial, and he shot a final-round 65 at the Open to recover his week there. His short game has been heavenly, sitting at thirteenth in SG: Around-the-Green.

Brandt Snedeker

Sneds is no stranger to winning the Wyndham, as he’s won the tournament on two occasions and shot the tenth 59 in PGA Tour history on route to his victory here back in 2018.

With that said, he has struggled since his previous win, but a handful of recent top twenties, which include a T19 at the Open, do offer a glimpse of hope, and you certainly cannot ignore his course history.

Ryan Moore

Another golfer who requires an excellent outing to squeeze into the playoffs is Ryan Moore; he’s ranked 142nd in FedEx Cup points. The good news, he’s previously won here (2009), so a good showing isn’t off the cards.

Critics have labelled Moore’s game as lacklustre, but it was good enough to get him T2 at the John Deere last month.

Rory Sabbatini

Rory was last seen firing a final-round 61 in Tokyo to claim a silver medal and barely miss out on gold. Sure, before his Olympic success, he’d missed six cuts from the previous eight starts. But, we’ll focus on the concept that he’s found his game on the other side of the planet, where he defeated fifty-eight of elite-level players and only lost to one.

Jim Herman

Last and certainly not least, Herman is the reigning and defending champion, and despite what you believe, he isn’t a one-hit-wonder because it was his third career win. He had to birdie three of his final four holes in last year’s Friday round to make the cut, and he then shot 61-63 to fend off Billy Horschel by one shot. Although this year hasn’t been as glamorous, he has made his previous five cuts, with four T30 finishes.