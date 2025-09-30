XR THERAPEUTICS TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENTS ACROSS SOUTH WEST LONDON

A PIONEERING company which is revolutionising mental health treatment has secured a contract to deliver services to young people with the NHS in South West London.

The work carried out by XR Therapeutics has seen positive results and is widely seen as a major step in digital mental health transformation.

And now their techniques will be used to support children and young people who under the care of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, who are facing mental health challenges, which are contributing to their anxieties in school.

XR Therapeutics uses immersive technology to create custom-built scenarios that link to the person’s anxieties and fears, which are then used by therapists to help the young people work through the situations that trigger them.

It will also provide a more personalised experience for the young people, with the therapy tailored to their specific needs.

Dr. Annika Clark, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Lead, CAMHS Education Wellbeing Service, South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, said:

“We are excited to be partnering with XR Therapeutics to pilot this groundbreaking exposure-based therapy, specifically designed for anxiety-provoking situations.

“ In recent years, we have seen a significant rise in school-related social anxiety among children and young people, and this innovative XR technology offers a powerful new way to help.

“By creating immersive, real-world scenarios with carefully controlled, graded exposure, we can support young people in building confidence and resilience at their own pace.

“The ability to adjust intensity at the touch of a button also means therapy is personalised, safe, and empowering.

“We look forward to using this innovative new technology to support children and young people in South West London to overcome anxiety and thrive, both in school and beyond.”

Penny Day, COO at XR Therapeutics, said the company was delighted to be working with the CAHMS team, South West London and St George’s, “to support children and young people experiencing a range of school avoidance and anxieties, which can be linked to mental health challenges.”

“While the causes of school avoidance are often complex and varied, a recent report by the LSE and the NuAield Foundation (September 2024) highlights an alarming rise in school absence since the COVID-19 pandemic, with anxiety and other environmental factors playing a significant role,” she added.

“This collaboration marks an important step forward for our company as we continue our mission to make technology-enabled mental health interventions more accessible.

“By combining our digital therapeutic tools with the expertise of dedicated NHS clinicians, we aim to engage with young people in a new, innovative way—providing timely, effective support and helping to build resilience.

“Together, we are committed to ensuring that no young person feels alone in navigating their mental health or educational journey.”

For further information, visit www.xrtherapeutics.co.uk