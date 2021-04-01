More than three-quarters of the homes at the Conyers Green development in Yarm have now been sold, with the majority being snapped up by local buyers.

Bellway is building 168 homes at the site off Green Lane, including 89 properties in phase one and a further 79 in phase two.

A total of 134 homes across the two phases have been purchased, with buyers from the town accounting for 80 per cent of sales.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Yarm is a highly desirable location for housebuyers, with a charming high street, pleasant riverside setting and excellent road links, so we always expected Conyers Green to be an extremely popular development.

“However, what we didn’t anticipate was the extent to which local buyers would account for such a high proportion of sales. While there has been interest from further afield, most residents at Conyers Green were already living in the town before they moved here.

“We believe this is down to a couple of factors. One is that Yarm residents clearly have a strong affinity with their hometown and are choosing wherever possible to continue living here when they move home rather than relocating to one of the neighbouring towns or villages.

“The other is the convenient location of the development itself. Conyers Green is just a few minutes’ walk from Yarm railway station, making it an ideal base for commuting to Middlesbrough or Northallerton, both of which are connected by direct services. The site is also within walking distance of two primary schools and a secondary school, so there has been plenty of interest from people with children or those looking to start a family.”

Conyers Green feature a range of three, four and five-bedroom houses. The development is being built by a double award-winning team, led by site manager Steven Taylor, who received a Pride in the Job Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC) last year in recognition of his work at the site.

Bellway expects all homes at Conyers Green to be sold by early in 2022, with construction set to finish on site in Summer 2022.

Two completed properties at the development are open for viewings, but strictly by appointment only in-line with coronavirus guidelines.

For more information, call the sales team on 01642 037635 or visit bellway.co.uk.