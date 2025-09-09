Yates & Dewhirst: 2025 championship winners crowned

The curtain fell this weekend on an exhilarating season in the 2025 Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series. Blue skies and warm conditions set the stage for a thrilling finale, as the newly crowned champions – Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) in Trofeo Pirelli and Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) in Coppa Shell – looked to end their successful campaigns in style. Toni Vilander, Ferrari ambassador, was present on the podium for the awards ceremonies throughout the weekend.

In Trofeo Pirelli, G.Yates has been unstoppable all season. The Charles Hurst driver secured pole position at every qualifying session and converted his single-lap dominance into victories in all but one race, amassing nine wins overall in what has been a commanding second season for the Northern Irishman.

In Coppa Shell, it was second time lucky for Dewhirst. Having come agonisingly close to the title in 2024, he started the 2025 season strongly and continued to grow in pace and confidence as the rounds progressed. Four consecutive wins in the second half of the campaign propelled him to the top of the standings and secured the championship.

Qualifying 1

In Trofeo Pirelli, championship leader G.Yates produced another commanding display to edge closer to a second title, setting a benchmark lap of 2:01.549. In Coppa Shell, his counterpart Dewhirst faced a similar scenario and rose to the occasion, delivering a precise single-lap effort of 2:02.742 to secure pole position.

Race 1

Trofeo Pirelli. G.Yates converted his qualifying advantage into a dominant race performance, quickly stretching his lead at the front. Behind him, Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen) impressed, climbing through the order with decisive overtakes on Calum Leathem (Charles Hurst) and Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) to move up into sixth.

Further up the field, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) seized his chance to pressure Oscar Ryndziewicz (Graypaul Glasgow) for third. The intensity forced a mistake from the Glasgow driver, allowing Simmerson through to claim the position. The ensuing yellow flag bunched the field and gave UK Challenge newcomer Bradley Yates (Charles Hurst) – son of 2024 Trofeo Pirelli UK champion G.Yates – a shot at the podium, but Simmerson’s experience showed as he held firm in his Ferrari 296 Challenge race car and consolidated his position.

A mid-race incident in Coppa Shell brought out the safety car, compressing the pack. On the restart, Dean, John Marcar (Graypaul Birmingham) and Leathem engaged in a thrilling three-way scrap for seventh, while Yates reasserted his authority at the front. With flawless pace and composure, he pulled clear once more, taking victory in trademark fashion and sealing his second consecutive Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli championship.

Coppa Shell. Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) made the stronger getaway, sweeping past Dewhirst in the opening laps. But the championship leader regrouped, retaking the lead with a confident move just a few laps later. Before he could extend the margin, contact between Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds) and Leathem triggered another yellow flag.

When racing resumed, a 10-minute dash to the chequered flag ensued. Dewhirst dug deep, establishing breathing room over Hunter while Paul Rogers (HR Owen) worked his way into podium contention. Behind them, Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen) capitalised on a slow exit by Huseyin Sert (Maranello Sales) to also climb into the top four.

In the closing stages, Hunter mounted a determined challenge to regain the lead, but a small mistake through Aintree saw him drop into fourth, promoting Satchell into the podium places. From there, the order was set: Dewhirst crossed the line to secure a commanding victory – and with it, his maiden Coppa Shell championship.

Qualifying 2

G. Yates maintained his flawless qualifying record, setting a fastest lap of 2:01.166 to take pole in Trofeo Pirelli. In Coppa Shell, Dewhirst matched the feat with a best lap of 2:02.204, claiming the top spot for the final race of the 2025 season.

Race 2

Trofeo Pirelli. Contact at the start brought early exits for Haymandhra Pillai and Joseph Dean and caused the red flag to emerge. As the 25-minute restart commenced, fourth-placed Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) set about recovering from a difficult qualifying. He quickly made progress, passing debutant B.Yates to move into podium contention. Vangala then chased down Ryndziewicz, and the pair fought hard for second. Contact before Stowe tipped the battle in Vangala’s favour, allowing him to slip past. At the same moment, B. Yates also took advantage, moving past Ryndziewicz into third. Motivated by the shuffle, Simmerson soon followed through into fourth, while Ryndziewicz slipped further down the order with car issues.

At the front, championship winner G.Yates once again delivered a trademark flawless performance, sealing his ninth win of the season and completing a perfect weekend – made even more special as his son joined him on the podium in his very first Ferrari Challenge UK race weekend.

Coppa Shell. The red flag saw Steven Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon) & Satchell exit the race. Following the restart, Dewhirst came under early pressure from Hunter but showed his composure to hold the lead through the opening stages. Just as the race looked settled, the new champion was handed a drive-through penalty, dropping him to fourth. Hunter inherited the lead and built a comfortable gap at the front.

Undeterred, Dewhirst mounted a late charge. Though Hunter was out of reach, the now podium-placed Darren Howell (JCT600 Leeds) and Rogers were still in sight. In the closing laps, despite his degrading tyres, Dewhirst pushed his Ferrari 296 Challenge and reeled them in, passing both to climb into second. Up ahead, Hunter crossed the line to take the final victory of the season – a result that also secured him second place overall in the Coppa Shell championship. Howell overcame a difficult Saturday race to secure third on the podium – his second of the season.

Next Season:

During the final round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK this weekend at Silverstone, the Prancing Horse announced the calendar dates for the 2026 season.

2026 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK Calendar:

Round: Circuit: Dates: Round 1: Le Castellet 12–15 March Round 2: Snetterton 2–3 May Round 3: Silverstone 22–24 May Round 4: Oulton Park 26–27 June Round 5: Brands Hatch 24–26 July Round 6: Donington 19–20 September