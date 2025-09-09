World premiere at the IAA: Volkswagen ID. CROSS Concept

World premiere at the IAA: with the ID. CROSS Concept, Volkswagen is presenting a compact SUV for affordable electric mobility

Large selection: Volkswagen will offer four electric cars in the small car and compact segment in the future, which will be successively launched on the market from 2026

Pure Volkswagen: the ID. CROSS Concept 1 follows a new design language and is intended to enhance the T-Cross class

MEB+ with front-wheel drive: the next stage in the evolution of the electric drive modular assembly matrix is the key to building entry-level electric Volkswagens in Europe

100 per cent Volkswagen. Volkswagen, the largest supplier of electric cars in Germany and Europe in 2025, will be presenting an electric compact SUV at IAA MOBILITY in Munich (8-14 September): the ID. CROSS Concept1. It is just as suitable for the city as it is for long journeys. Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Head of the Brand Group Core and member of the Group Board of Management: “From the very beginning, my goal was to shape the best version of the Volkswagen brand of all time. The near-production concept car of the future ID. CROSS1 demonstrates that we are now truly delivering – with a new design, many technologies only seen in higher classes previously, improved operability and quality – and, at last, again the ‘right’ name. With this new Volkswagen generation, we are now delivering on our promises.”

Entry-level campaign – four new electric models. Following the ID.2 all2, the ID. GTI Concept2 (based on the ID.2 all) and the ID. EVERY12, the ID. CROSS Concept is the fourth small electric concept car. The production versions of these new Volkswagen models will be on the market from 2026. The world premiere of the new ID. Polo1 (production version of the ID.2 all) – is set for the first half of 2026. The ID. Polo GTI1 will be presented soon afterwards. Both models will be on show at IAA MOBILITY, still slightly camouflaged. Two legendary Volkswagen designations – Polo and GTI – will thus enter the world of electric mobility. The final ID. CROSS will have its world premiere in the summer of 2026. The production version of the ID. EVERY1, which will be in Munich, though still in concept car form, will be a highlight of 2027.

All four new ID. models are part of a cross-brand product campaign of the Brand Group Core (SEAT and CUPRA, ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles), as part of which the Group brands will launch new models in the entry-level segment of electric mobility. The Brand Group Core makes targeted use of synergies and economies of scale in order to be able to offer particularly attractive electric cars in Europe, both technically and in terms of price.

Pure and positive – iconic and likeable. The ID. CROSS Concept, in Urban Jungle green, reflects a new, clear and likeable design language. Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt explains: “We call our new design language ‘Pure Positive’. It is based on our three design cornerstones of stability, likeability and secret sauce; it will characterise every new Volkswagen in the future. We rely on a pure and powerful clarity, along with visual stability and a positive, likeable vehicle personality. The lines and powerful surfaces on the ID. CROSS Concept are pure and clear. They shape an SUV that is a trend setter, not a trend follower, and one that transfers the brand’s identity into the future.”

The ID. CROSS Concept’s positive personality is immediately recognisable in areas such as the front and rear. With their graphics and 3D light signature, they give the impression that the car is ‘smiling’. Andreas Mindt adds: “A Volkswagen must be likeable, unmistakable and inspire with its character. That’s why we deliberately evoke Volkswagen icons such as the Golf and the VW bus in the ID. CROSS Concept – on top, as a dash of ‘secret sauce’. This can be seen, for example, in the charismatic C-pillars and the completely straight window line. Few volume brands in the world can draw on such a strong heritage. And that will always be in in our toolkit on our journey into the future.”

Compact – fits into any parking space. The SUV concept car on show at the IAA MOBILITIY is 4,161 mm long with a 2,601 mm wheelbase. The ID. CROSS Concept is 1,839 mm wide and 1,588 mm tall. This means that its size is similar to that of the current T-Cross. This does not, however, apply to the wheel/tyre combination on the concept car: the designers have developed a 21-inch alloy wheel specifically for the ID. CROSS Concept called Balboa. In cooperation with Goodyear, special 235/40 R21 tyres were designed for the show car, which continue the design of the rim in the tyre sidewall.

Big space – small dimensions. An innovative package makes the interior of the five-seater ID. CROSS Concept very spacious, with an above-average boot volume of 450 litres. An additional compartment (25 litres) under the bonnet provides additional space. The unusual width of the vehicle and the airy design of the interior create a greater sense of space. On the one hand, the ID. CROSS Concept is perfectly tailored for urban use due to its compact exterior dimensions. At the same time, the compact SUV is an all-rounder suitable for families and friends, which also handles longer journeys with ease.

Interior oasis with a lounge-style ambience. The interior of the ID. CROSS Concept is designed as a feel-good oasis. It impresses with its outstanding material quality and feel, including fabric-covered surfaces. Pre-configured light, sound and climate modes (Atmospheres) transform the Vanilla Chai (a warm shade of beige) interior into a lounge that offers maximum comfort. Plant motifs on the screens and real plants in the visually floating centre console enhance the feel-good effect. A further highlight is the specially designed seats in the concept car, which can be folded down completely to create a reclining area in the style of a VW Bus.

Everything in sight and under control. The innovative cockpit landscape, with its well thought-out ergonomics and intuitive operation, ensures focused attention while on the road. In the ID. CROSS Concept, Volkswagen has created a harmonious interaction between displays with intuitive menu structures, natural voice control and buttons for direct functions. The multi-function steering wheel with clear button control has been completely redesigned. The two central displays of the ID. CROSS Concept are arranged on a visual axis: the digital instruments (28 cm/11 inches) and the central touch display of the infotainment system (diameter: 33 cm/13 inches).

MEB+ – the next electric evolutionary stage. Technically, the front-wheel drive ID. CROSS Concept is based on the MEB modular electric drive matrix, which will be continuously further developed in the future with improvements to the MEB+, among other things, in terms of engines, batteries and software. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development, says: “The MEB is getting a new software generation from next year, which brings with it a noticeable functional enhancement of many systems for our customers. This further development of the Volkswagen-typical modular system brings functions to vehicles from higher vehicle segments, such as the further developed Travel Assist. The MEB+ is thus the technical key to being able to offer electric vehicles such as the production version of the ID. CROSS Concept and the new ID. Polo with above-average product characteristics at attractive prices.”

New drive system – made in Europe. The ID. CROSS Concept features a newly developed, state-of-the-art drive system. Two central modules are the electric drive motor, including power electronics integrated in the front axle system, and the high-voltage battery arranged flat in the sandwich floor. The electric drive motor in the concept car develops an output of 155 kW (211 PS) and powers the front wheels. The WLTP range forecast for the new ID. CROSS Concept is up to 420 kilometres (260 miles). Two other values are important for e-bike riders and fans of compact lifestyle camper vans: the ball coupling is designed for a drawbar load of 75 kg – enough to transport two e-bikes. The maximum trailer weight is up to 1,200 kg (braked, eight per cent gradient).

ID. CROSS Concept – technical data Drive MEB+, front-wheel drive Power 155 kW / 211 PS Range Up to 420 km (WLTP) Top speed 175 km/h Length 4,161 mm Width 1,839 mm Height 1,588 mm Wheelbase 2,601 mm Stowage capacity with five people on board 450 l + 25 l frunk Drawbar load 75 kg Trailer weight (maximum) 1,200 kg (braked, 8 per cent gradient) Wheels 235/40 R21

1 ID. CROSS Concept / ID. Cross / ID. Polo / ID. Polo GTI – near-production concept car.

2 ID. 2all / ID. GTI Concept / ID. EVERY1 – concept car.