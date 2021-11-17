Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development (YCTD), a member of Luminate Education Group, has been awarded a contract by Leeds Health & Care One Workforce to deliver health and wellbeing champions training to more than 800 health and social care employees across Leeds.

The programme will benefit many smaller organisations across the city including care homes, home care providers, and surgeries, as well as major organisations such as Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds and York Partnership NHS ​Foundation Trust, and Leeds City Council.

Developed in collaboration with stakeholders from across the health and social care workforce, the programme will begin in January 2022. It will enable employees to upskill and become health and wellbeing champions, giving them the skills to support their colleagues. The training and development will include understanding long-term conditions, financial wellbeing, mental health first aid, long Covid and health inequalities.

Following the programme, health and wellbeing champions will be able to benefit from continual professional training and development, aimed at updating and refreshing knowledge, skills and understanding.

Lee Pryor, director at YCTD, said: “The mental health of employees in the workplace is something that a lot of businesses are now prioritising and making conscious efforts to embed as part of their retention planning post-pandemic.

“The Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development and wider Luminate Education Group has strong links with the health and social care sector, including the development of the Nurses into General Practice reskilling programme and the launch of the first Teaching Care Home pilot and the wellbeing programme is an opportunity to expand our links further.

“Companies that truly champion mental health and staff wellbeing will attract and retain talent, which will benefit both parties. We are delighted to be given this opportunity to deliver continual professional development and support to champions who will in turn help their peers and embed a culture of better health and wellbeing across the Leeds health and social care workforce.”

Kate O’Connell​, Director of Leeds Health & Care One Workforce said: “We’re delighted to be working with YCTD on ​the delivery of this ground-breaking approach. This programme will enable health and wellbeing champions to actively support, promote and encourage colleagues to participate in health and wellbeing initiatives in their own organisations​, which aim to make a real positive difference to both the working and personal lives of health and social care employees.

“It will also be an opportunity for ​the champions to support the important city-wide agenda, improving the health and wellbeing of colleagues, and ultimately, the citizens of Leeds.”

For more information about this programme please contact Joe Donovan, Centre Lead: joe.donovan@leedscitycollege.ac.uk