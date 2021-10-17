Stockton shopping centres launch a Harvest Festival Food Bank for The Moses Project

This Autumn, the teams at Castlegate Shopping Centre and Wellington Square are asking the local community to donate non-perishable food items for their appeal. The food donations will all be donated to a great cause – ‘The Moses Project’ who provide guidance, mentoring and support to adult males with past and current addictions to drugs and alcohol.

There is a large donation box outside B&M in Castlegate shopping centre from Wednesday 13th October, where shoppers can donate can, tin, packets or jars of food.

The donation box will be in place until the end of November and the donations will be taken weekly to the team at The Moses Project to be given to those that they support.

“We are extremely grateful to be supported with these food donations which will help us to prepare food parcels for the needy. All donations are gratefully received and much appreciated,” said Brian Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The Moses Project

Marketing Manager, Chantal Taylor said “Based on how generous the Stockton community is, we have set ourselves the target of collecting 300 non-perishable food items to donate to The Moses Project. We know that our shoppers love to help local charities so we are confident that we will be able to reach our goal. We will be extremely grateful for all donations. ”

For more details about the Harvest Festival, Food Bank visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com and www.wellingtonshops.co.uk

Photo: Graham Brittle whose the Operations Manager and Chantal Taylor Marketing Manager with the Harvest Festival Food Bank