PaulCamper, Europe’s largest online platform for campervan and motorhome sharing, has collated some top spots for campervanning this autumn.

With schools having returned, most of the larger crowds have reduced and beauty spots across the UK are quieter so autumn campervanners not only benefit from cheaper nightly campsite rates but easier wildlife spotting opportunities.

New Forest

One of the biggest forests in the UK, the New Forest is a destination relatively unrivalled for autumn camping with seasonal colours that change month by month. The national park covers more than 200 square miles with expanses of woodland, crisscrossing rivers and a stretch of coastline. Purple and pink heather cover the heathlands, contrasting with yellows and browns of the changing leaves. Autumn is also a great time for wildlife spotting the famous New Forest ponies, deer, and diverse species of birds, along with pigs and cows. Some campsites remain open year-round and the Long Meadow campsite, with standard grass pitches or a pitch including an electric hook-up, is ideally located and open until 1st November.

Somerset

Rolling hills, scenic coastal areas along with varied walks and attractions make Somerset a great autumn camping destination. The Quantock Hills offer great hiking opportunities through an area of outstanding natural beauty with colourful scenes and sweeping vistas across the country. Part of the famous South-West Coast Path passes through Somerset, tracing the coast and taking in rugged cliff faces and pastoral lands. The wildlife-rich Exmoor National Park is a spot to enjoy both nature and rich autumnal shades. Recommended activities include climbing Glastonbury Tor, visiting the ruins of Glastonbury Abbey and taking brisk walks along the sands of Brean Beach, Burnham-on-sea and Minehead. Diamond Farm is a 100-acre family farm with pitches with or without electricity. It has a small shop and a café.

Lake District

While a great destination throughout the year, the Lake District is particularly charming when the lakes reflect the autumn colours. Various campsites remain open throughout Cumbria providing plenty of options for a base. Recommended activities include a drive along the shores of Ullswater, often said to be one of the region’s best lakes and admiring the water at the nearby Aira Force. The scenery of Grizedale Forest, the vistas from Surprise View and stargazing alongside Ennerdale Water are also not to be missed as well as the locally made gingerbread in Grasmere. Baysbrown Farm is open until 31st October and operates on a first come first served basis. It is great for families and there are no set pitches.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is perhaps at its most picturesque over autumn when rich shades of nature surround picture-perfect chocolate-box villages. As well as touring scenic villages including Castle Combe, Stow-on-the-Wold, Painswick, Lower and Upper Slaughter, Lacock, Burford, and Kingham, there are plenty of small forest trails to explore by foot or by bicycle. Mayfield Park is open year-round, located in an area of outstanding natural beauty and on a 12-acre site ideally located for exploring the ancient Roman town of Cirencester. It is also a good location to explore the Forest of Dean or use us as a steppingstone to Wales and the South-West. Guests can choose between fully-serviced grass and non-electric grass pitches and dogs are welcome.

Cairngorms National Park

The biggest national park in the UK, Cairngorms National Park is a Scottish treasure, with Munros (mountains over 3000 feet), dense forests, heather-clad moors, lochs (or lakes), wetlands, rivers, and waterfalls. The area has six distilleries for a wee dram of whisky and offers a range of outdoor activities from hiking and cycling to nature spotting, fishing, golfing, and water activities on the lakes. There are also free-roaming reindeer and birds of prey. A range of campsites remain open, though wild camping is also permitted throughout most of Scotland. With little light pollution, the national park is also an great place for stargazing. The Braemar Caravan Park is a good base for walking, hiking, cycling, photography, snow sports, history, arts and crafts, and much more.

Devon

Devon’s campsites may be packed during summer but autumn is less busy with several campsites open after high season. Witness the deer rut at Rackenford and Knowstone Moors, Scanniclift Copse, and Dunsford Nature Reserve. Bird lovers should also visit the nature reserves at Meeth Quarry, Halwill Junction, and Bellever Moor and Meadows. Barley Meadow Touring Park is located within the Dartmoor National Park providing easy access to Devon’s many attractions. It is an adult-only campsite and dogs are welcome. There are hardstanding fully serviced pitches and hardstanding electric and roadside serviced pitches for caravans and Motorhomes.

Brecon Beacons National Park

Brecon Beacons National Park provides plenty of opportunities to spot diverse seasonal flora and fauna. One highlight is the path behind the Sgwd-y-Eira Falls which whilst impressive year-round, is best with the autumn hues. Top spots include Tintern Abbey, Llanthony Priory, Tretower Castle, Newton House, and Cwmmau Farmhouse. Spend nights stargazing in Fforest Fawr Geopark; as an International Dark Sky Reserve with some of the darkest skies on the planet, it’s the ultimate destination for astronomers and stargazers. The Pencelli Castle Caravan & Camping Park is open until 28th November and has an on-site shop available as well as heated shower blocks, a wash and laundry room, and a drying room.

Steven Hagenah, UK Country Lead for PaulCamper said; “Camping provides the best opportunities to truly unwind, de-stress and enjoy the peace and rejuvenating effects of the great outdoors and all it has to offer with its nature and wildlife.

“Autumn really is a great time for campervanning across the UK. The changing of the seasons brings with it some fantastic scenery that changes by the hour so there really is no better time to embrace nature, hit the open road and explore the great outdoors.

“We have a great range of campervans and motorhomes some with heating so campers also shouldn’t let the cooler weather autumn brings put them off.”

