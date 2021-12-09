YoungsRPS is pleased to report that our management team has been expanded and strengthened by successful internal promotions.

Paul Fairlamb, Kim Harrison, James Thompson and Tom Whitehead, have all been promoted to the newly formed position of Associate Director. youngsRPS is excited to elevate these four brilliant and experienced employees who share our values and goals for long-term growth. Established for over 140 years, youngsRPS want to reach further, and reinforce our market position.

Graeme Bruce, Managing Director said “It is an exciting time for youngsRPS. The growth we saw at the beginning of the year continues to rise across all areas of the business. We want to build on the momentum gained by harnessing the skills and talents of our team. Paul, Kim, James and Tom have earned this promotion through hard work, dedication and delivering results. They have the right qualities and attributes that we value and will be central in achieving our ambitious growth plans over the coming years.

The role of the new Associate Directors will be focused on continuing the excellent service we offer and expanding the results we aim to achieve for all of our clients.

At youngsRPS, we fully believe in the importance of people, and we offer unrestricted opportunities for personal and professional development.”

Paul Fairlamb – Associate Director, Chartered Commercial Surveyor

Paul qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2003 and joined youngsRPS from Stanton Mortimer when the two firms merged in 2017. In 2019 he was promoted to Associate. He has experience in working in both the private and public sectors.

Paul is an experienced commercial property surveyor dealing with property management, sales and lettings, lease renewals and rent reviews across a wide range of property types including retail, industrial and office property.

Kim Harrison – Associate Director, Head of Residential Property

Kim is a qualified member of the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA). She is an experienced estate agent having worked for youngsRPS for over 10 years, starting out as a sales negotiator before progressing to valuer/manager within our Hexham office.

During her time at youngsRPS Kim has worked on site in New Build sales and her experience and knowledge in this field has been recognized and valued by many regional housebuilders.

James Thompson – Associate Director, Rural Chartered Surveyor

Initially based in Hexham, ‘Jim’ transferred to the Sedgefield office in order to be closer to the family farm. As the son of a Yorkshire farmer, he maintains an involvement in the running of the family business alongside being an integral part of our Rural Team, spearheading expansion across his home county of Yorkshire. James was promoted to Associate in 2019.

Tom Whitehead – Associate Director, Rural Chartered Surveyor

Tom is an Associate at youngsRPS and is based in our Northallerton office. Since graduating from Harper Adams in 2003, Tom has worked for several regional and national property specialists carrying out valuations and rural professional work across the wider North East and Yorkshire regions. He is a rural property valuation specialist encompassing renewables and diversification projects, as well as being a respected and experienced valuer for loan security purposes.

About youngsRPS

youngsRPS is an independent firm of chartered surveyors, land and estate agents, planning consultants, and commercial surveyors operating throughout the UK, but principally within the North of England and Scotland. The origins of the business go back over nearly 140 years; in 2012 Youngs Chartered Surveyors merged with Rural Property Services, creating youngsRPS and in autumn 2017 Stanton Mortimer, an established firm of chartered surveyors, became part of the youngsRPS group. https://www.youngsrps.com/