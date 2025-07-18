🌦️ Northern England Weather Today – 18 July 2025: North East, North West & Yorkshire – Showers Return

📍 North East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)
Expect a mixed day of sun and showers with mild, humid conditions.
-
Morning (5–9 AM): Starting at 15 °C (59 °F) under partly sunny skies, warming to 18–20 °C (66–68 °F).
-
Late Morning to Afternoon (10 AM–2 PM): A shower chance from 11 AM, with temps hovering 22–23 °C (72–74 °F).
-
Mid‑Afternoon (3–5 PM): More showers expected, gradual clearing toward evening with temperatures staying around 22 °C (72 °F).
-
Evening into Night (6 PM–11 PM): Drier conditions develop, cooling to 16 °C (60 °F) overnight.
Tip: Bring a compact umbrella or waterproof jacket for mid-day showers.
📍 North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)
A rainy start gradually clears to end in a brighter, milder evening.
-
Morning (5–9 AM): Beginning with light rain at 17 °C (64 °F), shifting to cloudy skies, keeping temps near 18 °C (64 °F).
-
Midday (10 AM–1 PM): Intermittent clouds and scattered showers, with highs around 19–20 °C (66–68 °F).
-
Afternoon (2–5 PM): Showers continue early, then skies brighten around 4 PM, temps rising to ~20 °C (68 °F).
-
Evening (6–11 PM): Cooler, chance of showers around 7 PM, followed by drying and drop to 14 °C (58 °F) overnight.
Tip: Carry a weatherproof coat and layer up for comfort.
📍 Yorkshire (Leeds, Sheffield, York)
A brighter day overall, with scattered showers amid warm sunshine.
-
Morning (5–9 AM): Starts mild at 16 °C (60 °F) with partly sunny skies, warming to 18–20 °C (68 °F).
-
Midday (10 AM–2 PM): Sun with a risk of short showers between 10 AM–12 PM, reaching 23–25 °C (74–77 °F).
-
Afternoon (3–5 PM): Showers return around 3 PM, with temperatures slightly cooling to 24 °C (75 °F).
-
Evening (6–11 PM): Clearing by 7 PM, starry but mild at 19 °C (66 °F).
Tip: Ideal weather for outdoor plans outside mid‑afternoon showers.
✅ Today’s Takeaways
|Region
|High Temp
|Showers Timing
|Best Outdoor Hours
|North East
|~23 °C
|Late morning & mid‑afternoon
|Early morning to late afternoon
|North West
|~20 °C
|Morning & around 7 PM
|Late afternoon to evening
|Yorkshire
|~25 °C
|Midday & afternoon
|Morning & early evening
-
All regions: Mild and humid, no heatwave conditions.
-
Wear layered, waterproof gear.
-
Optimal outdoor times: After showers, typically post‑4 PM or early morning.
🔍 Summary
Looking for today’s Northern England weather? Expect showers in North East and North West England, with Yorkshire seeing warmer sunshine and scattered rain. Highs range from 20 °C in the North West to 25 °C in Yorkshire, gradually clearing by evening. Remember your raincoat and plan around midday disruptions.