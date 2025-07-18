🌦️ Northern England Weather Today – 18 July 2025: North East, North West & Yorkshire – Showers Return

📍 North East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

Expect a mixed day of sun and showers with mild, humid conditions.

Morning (5–9 AM) : Starting at 15 °C (59 °F) under partly sunny skies , warming to 18–20 °C (66–68 °F) .

Late Morning to Afternoon (10 AM–2 PM) : A shower chance from 11 AM , with temps hovering 22–23 °C (72–74 °F) .

Mid‑Afternoon (3–5 PM) : More showers expected , gradual clearing toward evening with temperatures staying around 22 °C (72 °F) .

Evening into Night (6 PM–11 PM): Drier conditions develop, cooling to 16 °C (60 °F) overnight.

Tip: Bring a compact umbrella or waterproof jacket for mid-day showers.

📍 North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

A rainy start gradually clears to end in a brighter, milder evening.

Morning (5–9 AM) : Beginning with light rain at 17 °C (64 °F) , shifting to cloudy skies , keeping temps near 18 °C (64 °F) .

Midday (10 AM–1 PM) : Intermittent clouds and scattered showers , with highs around 19–20 °C (66–68 °F) .

Afternoon (2–5 PM) : Showers continue early, then skies brighten around 4 PM , temps rising to ~ 20 °C (68 °F) .

Evening (6–11 PM): Cooler, chance of showers around 7 PM, followed by drying and drop to 14 °C (58 °F) overnight.

Tip: Carry a weatherproof coat and layer up for comfort.

📍 Yorkshire (Leeds, Sheffield, York)

A brighter day overall, with scattered showers amid warm sunshine.

Morning (5–9 AM) : Starts mild at 16 °C (60 °F) with partly sunny skies , warming to 18–20 °C (68 °F) .

Midday (10 AM–2 PM) : Sun with a risk of short showers between 10 AM–12 PM , reaching 23–25 °C (74–77 °F) .

Afternoon (3–5 PM) : Showers return around 3 PM , with temperatures slightly cooling to 24 °C (75 °F) .

Evening (6–11 PM): Clearing by 7 PM, starry but mild at 19 °C (66 °F).

Tip: Ideal weather for outdoor plans outside mid‑afternoon showers.

✅ Today’s Takeaways

Region High Temp Showers Timing Best Outdoor Hours North East ~23 °C Late morning & mid‑afternoon Early morning to late afternoon North West ~20 °C Morning & around 7 PM Late afternoon to evening Yorkshire ~25 °C Midday & afternoon Morning & early evening

All regions : Mild and humid, no heatwave conditions .

Wear layered, waterproof gear .

Optimal outdoor times: After showers, typically post‑4 PM or early morning.

🔍 Summary

Looking for today’s Northern England weather? Expect showers in North East and North West England, with Yorkshire seeing warmer sunshine and scattered rain. Highs range from 20 °C in the North West to 25 °C in Yorkshire, gradually clearing by evening. Remember your raincoat and plan around midday disruptions.