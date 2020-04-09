Pre-17 driving school Young Driver welcomes new fleet of 170 Vauxhall Corsa SE Premium

The UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons has welcomed a brand new fleet of All-New Vauxhall Corsa SE Premiums, which it will use to teach the next generation of drivers.

One hundred and seventy of the all-new Corsas have been fitted with dual controls and distributed to Young Driver’s team across the country.

Young Driver has delivered over three quarters of a million driving lessons to 10 to 17 year olds over the last 10 years, with 70 venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The scheme uses fully qualified driving instructors to teach youngsters at private venues, creating realistic road systems which include traffic lights, roundabouts and junctions. Drivers get to learn all about gear changing, clutch control, braking, steering and parking in a stress free and fun environment, helping to extend the learning period and create safer future drivers.

The all-new fifth-generation Corsa is in Vauxhall showrooms now and is available in petrol, diesel or fully electric. The stylish new model has all the latest infotainment and connectivity, including multimedia systems with up to 10-inch touchscreens, all compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Delivering advancements in safety, comfort and convenience, the new Corsa is equipped with numerous advanced driver assistance systems as standard, such as Lane Departure warning with Lane Assist, Forward Collision Alert and Driver Drowsiness System to support the driver and reduce the risk of an accident.

Sue Waterfield, Head of Marketing at Young Driver, said: “We are delighted to have our fantastic new fleet of Vauxhall Corsas. The pupils and instructors have been very eager to get behind the wheel of this brand new vehicle! They are a perfect car for a new driver, with a high level of standard safety and easy to handle – and they look great. Our pupils take learning to drive very seriously but it’s also a lot of fun to have the opportunity to do something they wouldn’t usually be able to do – so having a great new car to have a lesson in definitely adds to the sense of excitement!”

Peter Hope, Vauxhall’s Marketing Director, said: “Vauxhall is delighted Young Driver has chosen a fleet of 170 all-new Corsas. The Corsa is the perfect car to learn to drive in and has always been very popular with driving schools and those buying their first car. The stylish new model is the most efficient Corsa ever and packed with all the latest infotainment and connectivity technology.”

