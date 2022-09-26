The pivotal 100 days until Christmas is upon us and as the high street becomes a rush with the hustle and bustle of busy shoppers the thought of this intense retail environment brings an array of mixed emotions for many who may find shopping stressful or challenging.

With World Alzheimer’s Month in full swing the team at Emmersons Solicitors are keen to shine a spotlight on the importance of Slow Shopping®. Now an official ambassador for Slow Shopping® the team are the only solicitors in the country to offer slow shopping free legal advice for people with visible and invisible disabilities.

Slow Shopping® caters for those who experience anxiety or mental illness, those who struggle with communication or literacy, older people, those with dementia, and all those with visible, invisible, or intellectual disabilities.

The firm’s Gosforth office have been running a dedicated free drop-in session every Tuesday from 1-3pm for those who require legal advice relating to, LPA, Court of Protection, Probate and Wills, in a relaxed setting. Staff and team members are also trained and on hand to support any specific needs. Members of the firm’s team also became official Dementia Friends, an initiative set up by Alzheimer’s Society.

This year the theme for Alzheimer’s Month is ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’ which focusses on diagnosis, the warning signs of dementia and the continued effect of COVID-19 on the dementia community. It’s important to remember that dementia is a natural part of ageing and can impact a person in a number of ways. Dementia is not only about memory loss, but it can also affect the way people speak, think, feel and behave. This is why initiatives like Slow Shopping® are instrumental to support social inclusion and a feeling of belonging, when many are going through a very difficult time in their lives.

The law practice also plays an integral part in the Gosforth Dementia Friendly Group, joining forces with other local businesses and charities in sharing their knowledge and experiences of supporting clients and loved ones living with diseases which cause dementia.

Jacqueline Emmerson, director at Emmersons Solicitors, said: “The Slow Shopping® initiative really stood out to us as it allows everyone the opportunity to maintain a level of independence. I felt it was very important to be able to offer clients legal solutions even if they have had a diagnosed with having dementia or if they or their partner suspect they have dementia.

Whilst other people might be getting swept away in the magic of Christmas shopping, our clients actually need to concentrate on protecting their future and that of their spouse or other family members. Shopping at a busy time can be challenging to many, but dealing with what may be thought of as complicated legal issues will be overwhelming and can lead to escalated emotions for those with dementia etc. We have put systems in place in order to introduce a calm environment where there’s time to ask questions without pressure and they’re not under pressure to instruct us but to send people away armed with knowledge which will help them make informed decisions.

By introducing Slow Shopping® at the Gosforth site it allows everyone the opportunity to maintain a level of independence which is essential.”

Slow Shopping® is aimed at anyone who needs more time and presents a space in which it is safe to have a more relaxed shopping experience and have time to think. A truly inclusive initiative.

Jacqueline added: “Just as Shopping is an essential part of our lives so is sorting our legal affairs. It is important regardless of circumstance that people are still able to conduct these tasks which involve social interaction, health, financial awareness, and the opportunity to be involved in the everyday world. We do appreciate that people aren’t able to make it to the office so will go to care homes and hospital settings.

The team have also undergone targeted training so that we can assist anyone with visible or invisible disabilities. During our sessions, those requiring assistance, their careers and families can drop into our Gosforth office for free legal advice.

“We strongly believe that it is incredibly important for local businesses to support our communities. One of our main priorities is to ensure that local people are supported, and opportunities to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle are available.”