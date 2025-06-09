186 Property Solutions prepares for retrofit boom as commercial property landscape shifts

Jonathan Carter of 186 Property Solutions

As commercial property vacancy rates continue to rise across the UK, 186 Property Solutions has reported an 18% year-on-year increase in project volumes – a figure boosted by a significant number of retrofit schemes.

The Darlington-headquartered firm, which also operates a regional office in Berkshire to support clients across the South of England, delivered over 100 more contracts in 2024/25 than the previous year.

Although the 18% rise in project volumes spans a variety of services, a significant proportion relates to refurbishments and retrofits – highlighting a wider market move toward sustainable property upgrades.

The trend also underscores a growing urgency among landlords and asset managers to respond to evolving regulations and tenant expectations, with many now actively investing in bringing underperforming assets back into competitive use.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in the market,” said Jonathan Carter, Director at 186 Property Solutions. “Secondary commercial properties in particular are facing longer voids, and owners are increasingly realising that targeted retrofits and refurbishments can elevate these buildings to prime status – improving energy efficiency, attracting tenants, and commanding stronger rents.”

Vacancy rates have risen, particularly for older and energy-inefficient commercial buildings outside major urban centres. Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) shows a continued rise in unoccupied space across both the office and retail sectors in Q4 2024, illustrating a widening gulf between Grade A stock and the rest.

Meanwhile, Government policy is accelerating the push for energy efficiency. From 2030, all commercial properties must meet a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘B’, leaving more than 80% of current stock at risk of becoming non-compliant or unlettable unless significant upgrades are undertaken.

He added: “Retrofitting isn’t just a regulatory box-tick. It’s a strategic investment in unlocking asset value. For many property owners and landlords, it’s the only viable way of making ageing or inefficient properties commercially competitive again.”

186 Property Solutions’ retrofit services typically include upgrades such as energy-efficient lighting, insulation, HVAC systems, improved glazing and doors – measures that help meet EPC targets while also improving occupant comfort and long-term operational efficiency.

With demand for retrofit and refurbishment only set to grow, the firm is positioning itself at the forefront of this market transition, helping landlords, investors and occupiers adapt their commercial properties to meet both today’s expectations and tomorrow’s regulatory landscape.

“Standards are changing, and expectations are higher—whether it’s around energy use, comfort, or space quality,” he concluded. “Retrofitting isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore; it’s essential for any building that wants to stay relevant and usable.”