£1m Sutton line-up celebrates Shelby and VIP luxury at Salon Privé

Sutton shows evolution of Shelby brand alongside pinnacle of VIP transport at Royal Hospital Chelsea concours event

Almost £1m of VIP and high-performance vehicles shown in five-car Sutton display

Special continuation Shelby Cobra celebrates motorsport heritage of the Shelby brand in founder’s 100th anniversary year

Images – Shelby Cobra, Shelby Super Snake F-150, 1967 Ford Mustang, Sutton VIP-Class Mercedes-Benz, Sutton VIP LEVC Taxi: DOWNLOAD

London, 12 April 2023 – High-performance and luxury car specialist Clive Sutton will exhibit almost one million pounds of high-performance and VIP-spec vehicles at this year’s Salon Privé London event (20-22 April).

Held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the event gathers automotive enthusiasts and collectors from across London and around the UK. The five-vehicle Sutton display is sure to excite the discerning crowds with its celebration of the 100th birthday of performance motoring icon Carroll Shelby and a selection of restomod and ultra-high specification luxury vehicles.

Clive Sutton is the UK’s only official distributor for Shelby products and will display a valuable continuation Shelby Cobra alongside the modern-day extreme of the Shelby brand – the imposing and powerful Shelby Super Snake truck. The truck promises road presence and performance to match with 775bhp, a new suspension system, and comprehensive styling enhancements.

The Shelby Cobra on display is number 28 of just 50 limited edition Shelby Cobra’s built to commemorate 50 years since the creation of the original Shelby Cobra of the 1960s. Costing almost £200,000 the anniversary edition features a 1960s period-correct Ford FE 427ci engine paired with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission.

The Shelby pair share the Salon Privé stage with a very special restomod version of the 1967 Ford Mustang. The rebuilt model is finished in distinctive Merlin Purple and features a modern twist that enhances its performance to modern-day standards. The updates see a new 5.4-litre fuel-injected V8 engine is mated with a four-speed automatic transmission to deliver a thrilling drive alongside the head-turning 1960s styling. Further updates include a seven-inch display with Apple CarPlay & Sat Nav, plus keyless entry, rear camera and a Morel six-speaker upgrade.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO: “The diversity of our vehicle offering and the quality of the models we present are both significant reasons our customers return time and again. Celebrating Carroll Shelby’s 100th birthday and displaying our own bespoke VIP conversions are both sources of great pride that we look forward to sharing with the knowledgeable Salon Privé audience.”

Buoyed by an official partnership with taxi creators LEVC, demand for Sutton’s bespoke VIP conversion is growing at pace. Appointed like a private jet, the driver and passenger compartments of the unique LEVC taxi conversions are luxuriously overhauled by the Sutton Bespoke team. Customers can opt for a plethora of luxury fittings from leather-clad, electronically-reclining heated rear seats with footrests, to a fibre-optic starlight roof, or electronic self-closing doors.

Complementing the Taxi’s luxury, the other Sutton Bespoke offering – the Mercedes-Benz people carrier – boasts unparalleled luxury, practicality, space, and comfort. Customisation options are endless, but typical luxury features include electronically reclining seats with 10-point massage function, plus heating and cooling; ambient lighting; coffee machine; media screen, and on-board Wi-Fi.

The five models will be on display at the Royal Hospital Chelsea from 20-22 April. Interested parties can enquire further at the event or should call the Sutton team on +44 (0)20 7483 6500. Clive Sutton specialises in importing some of the most unique, powerful, and desirable vehicles from the US and across Europe. Buyers can browse Sutton’s luxury and supercar stock or build a bespoke luxury vehicle by visiting CliveSutton.co.uk.

