FREE TO A GOOD HOME – A BEACH….

ByDave Stopher

Jun 9, 2023

NORTH East schools, community groups or organisations who might want to have their own sandpit can now do just that – thanks to the generosity of Sunderland’s the Bridges.

Every summer the centre creates its own beach, offering the opportunity for shoppers and their families to play in the sand and take part in a programme of activities.

But now Centre Director, Karen Eve, wants the beach to go to a good home at the end of the summer season, which also help the environment at the same time.

“The beach is one of our really popular events but every year we have 20 tonnes of sand which we have to dispose of,” she said.

“It ends up going to landfill and we are sure that there is a group or organisation out there that must be able to make us of it.

“If there is we would like to hear from them and they can have the sand when the beach ends, which is at the start of September.”

Although there is no cost for the sand, whoever agrees to take it will need to make their own arrangements to have it transported from the Bridges.

Anyone interested should contact 0191 515 8581 or email

ellen.fittes@montagu-evans.co.uk . The sand will be available from 3 September for removal.

For further details of all events at the Bridges, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com

