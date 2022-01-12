The 2022 Mazda MX-5 is priced from £24,755 and is available to order and configure now.

Choice of 1.5-litre 132ps and 2.0-litre 184ps Skyactiv-G engines across both body styles.

2022 Mazda MX-5 range features 10 models – four Convertible and six RF Retractable Fastback.

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 is available to order now with both the Convertible and RF Retractable Fastback models ready for delivery from February 2022. Featuring a 10-model line-up – four Convertibles and six RFs – the 132ps 1.5-litre Convertible is offered in SE-L and Sport trim, while the 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine is matched to Sport Tech and the range-topping GT Sport Tech trim. As with the Convertible, SE-L and Sport trim RF’s are powered by the 1.5-litre engine, while Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech come with the more powerful 2.0-litre engine. In addition, 2.0-litre RFs in both trim levels come with the option to choose an automatic gearbox.

Updates for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 include the addition the new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint colour for the first time, while all models are now fitted with Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). Mazda’s KPC system is designed to increase stability during cornering without impacting the purity of the MX-5’s handling and driver engagement. The KPC system applies a very small amount of brake force to the inner/unloaded rear wheel during cornering, the resulting brake force pulls the body down, suppressing body roll to provide more reassuring cornering so subtly that the MX-5’s engaging handling remains unpolluted.

As you’d expect for a car so famed for its dynamic abilities, outside of the addition of KPC, the 2022 Mazda MX-5 retains the same award-winning mechanical set up as before. Introduced in September 2018, the updated 184ps version of the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine features lighter pistons and con-rod, plus upgraded camshafts, exhaust valves, fuel injectors, throttle valve and air intake, all of which increase performance over the 160ps version that featured in the fourth-generation MX-5 at launch in 2015. As a result, the engine has a redline of 7,500rpm. In addition with higher fuel pressure and more efficient combustion than the 160ps version, there’s an increase in torque across the rev range, while peak torque rises by 5Nm.

Compared to the 160ps version, the Convertible’s 0-62mph performance improved by 0.8 of a second to 6.5seconds, while manual and automatic RF models are 0.6 and 0.5 seconds faster. In addition, the tuned main silencer delivers a more powerful engine note. As before 2.0-litre cars with the manual gearbox have a front strut brace, limited slip differential and Bilstein dampers.

Helped by the MX-5’s lightness, performance doesn’t come at the cost of efficiency, with Mazda’s i-ELOOP kinetic recovery and i-stop stop-start technology standard across both engines, the MX-5 is more economical than ever. As you would expect of a car that was named World Car Design of the Year on its debut in 2015, the styling of the 2022 MX-5 has been left alone.

Masashi Nakayama, program manager and chief designer for the MX-5, said “the key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was ‘Innovate in order to preserve’, and I strongly believe that this model’s ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history. We intend to keep refining the car, seeking out new ways to make it even more thrilling and satisfying to drive, so it can continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon.”

Commenting on the 2022 Mazda MX-5, Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson said, “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2022 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

Adding, “Our engineers have created a sports car that incorporates our ground-breaking Skyactiv technology, modern safety and superb efficiency with the driver focused enjoyment for which the MX-5 is loved. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for more than 30 years and the 2022 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car.”