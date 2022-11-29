North East Connected

Toyota dealer left no stone unturned to find customer’s lost wedding ring

Nov 29, 2022
Toyota centres are well-known for their attention to detail and customer service, but a technician at the Burrows showroom in Rotherham went beyond the call of duty to retrieve a customer’s lost wedding ring from a Yaris.

Rotherham resident and life-long Toyota fan Paul Walker found his ring had grown loose after he lost eight-and-a-half stone in weight. At some point, it slipped off his finger while inside his car.

He said: “I was going to get the ring resized, but before I had the chance, I lost it somewhere. I had a sneaking suspicion it had dropped off somewhere inside my Yaris but I couldn’t find it.”

The 67-year-old council tax inspector from Goole wanted to treat himself to a larger car and replace his Yaris with a Toyota Avensis. When he handed over his hatchback ready to collect his new model at Burrows, he mentioned his lost ring and asked if someone could check behind the console near the handbrake.

Burrows Master Technician and workshop controller James King immediately set about taking the car apart.  He found some old crisps, some toothpicks and about £40 in change. And among the coins he also found the cherished wedding ring.

Paul commented: “I’ve been married 44 years – it was a great feeling to get the ring back. In fact, the excitement of the new car was overshadowed by the lucky find. The customer service here is amazing – I’d recommend Burrows to anyone.”

James King explained: “It was great to find Paul’s wedding ring. He was so happy – he gave me all the coins.”

James had some good news of his own after the wedding ring discovery: when he proposed to his girlfriend Jade Blagg, who has been a Sales Consultant at Burrows Rotherham for three years, she said yes.

