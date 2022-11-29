YOUNG PEOPLE RESPOND TO THE RISE IN HATE CRIME IN THE NORTH EAST

NORTH EAST charity Streetwise has responded to the ‘alarming’ rise in hate-crime across the North East with project empowering young people in the region to Speak Out Together.

The charity, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2022, has launched five mini films documenting the lived experience of young people in the North East who have been subject to racism, homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia and disabalism. The ‘Speak Out Together’ film series, written and performed by young people from the region, was created to help onlookers intervene in situations where someone is the target of hate behaviour and introduces five helpful, safe approaches to being an ‘Active Bystander’; Direct, Distract, Delegate, Document and Delay.

You can view all of the the films in the series, which were premiered on Thursday 24 November at Wylam Brewery, here: https://www.youtube.com/@streetwisenorth/videos

Hate crimes are motivated by prejudice or hostility towards a certain characteristic, such as race, religion, sexual orientation or gender.

According to official statistics from the Home Office, in year ending March 2022, there were 155,841 hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales, a 26 percent increase compared with the previous year. In the North East reports of hate crime have skyrocketed in the last year, with Durham and North Yorkshire Police reporting that rates are up 26 percent and 46 percent respectively.

Mandy Coppin, CEO of Streetwise said, “Hate crime, which can range from anything from verbal abuse to physical assault, can have a lasting and damaging effect on those who have been targeted.

“These are hard-hitting films, conceived, written, produced, and starring young people from across the North East, with ‘lived experiences’ of being on the receiving end of hate crime. The young people were determined to show the reality of what these situations look like and how devastating they can be for the people involved.

“This year Streetwise celebrates 30 years of support young people in our region, and that support is needed now more than ever. The Speak Out Together film series promote an anti-hate message and provides the viewer with increased awareness and valuable tools to help de-escalate situations should they find themselves involved in or nearby when hate crimes occur.

“The young people involved in this project have produced an incredible, powerful set of four-minute videos. Hard hitting, representative of real lived experiences, and ultimately focused on how we can all make a positive difference, they are an excellent example of what can be achieved when we empower young people and provide a platform for them to raise their concerns and showcase their talents.”

Streetwise is comprised of qualified youth workers, counsellors and mental health and wellbeing workers, who provide free, confidential and non-judgmental information and advice support services to more than 150,000 people since 1991. The health and wellbeing team pride themselves on being inclusive and passionate, supporting all young people to safely navigating through their personal journeys.

The charity specifically delivers neighbourhood and outreach group activities encouraging young people to be curious, learn, understand, respect and accept each other, ensuring no one is left isolated.

For more information on Streetwise and the Speak Up Together project visit www.streetwisenorth.org.uk