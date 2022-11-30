Hay & Kilner’s Adam Joins Visit Northumberland Board

A Newcastle solicitor advocate has been appointed as a board director with destination marketing body Visit Northumberland.

Adam Chaffer, an associate in the dispute resolution team at North East law firm Hay & Kilner, will act as both a director of and company secretary to the organisation, which works to enhance the tourism industry right across England’s Border County.

Adam is now part of a team of senior team of board members and strategic advisors that is responsible for supporting the delivery of the new Northumberland Destination Management Plan.

He has previously served as a governor at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust and as company secretary of Newcastle Cricket Club CIC.

Adam Chaffer says: “Northumberland is a region of real contrast, and the combination of its coastline, countryside and people makes it an incredible and frankly unmissable place to visit.

“It’s steeped in history and culture, and offers a variety of experience and attractions that’s unmatched anywhere else.

“Visit Northumberland’s work impacts on thousands of people, businesses and locations right across the county and being involved with the next stage of its evolution is a great way for me to give back to a region in which I have grown up and proudly call home.”

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “Adam brings a breadth of commercial experience and knowledge to his new role, as well as a real passion for the North East countryside.

“We have added a range of new skills to an established and successful board, and are look forward to working with Adam and our other new board members to continue to help Northumberland’s tourism industry going from strength to strength.”