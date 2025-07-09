New Wound-Healing Service Tackles UK’s Silent Wound Epidemic

A groundbreaking new service from RegenSphere is set to transform how chronic, non-healing wounds are treated in the UK. Using a mobile, community-based model, it brings advanced regenerative therapies directly to patients – at home, in care facilities, or local clinics.

Chronic wounds are a hidden health crisis in the UK, affecting millions and draining NHS resources. Often caused by diabetes, poor circulation, or fragile ageing skin, these stubborn wounds can last months or even years, devastating quality of life and increasing infection risks. Between 2012 and 2018, the number of patients treated for wounds soared by 71 percent to 3.8 million. Today, the NHS spends a staggering £8.3 billion annually on wound care, £5.6 billion of which goes towards wounds that fail to heal. Diabetic foot ulcers alone cost up to £1 billion a year and lead to over 9,000 amputations across England annually.

RegenSphere delivers MHRA‑approved, autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies through a specialist peripatetic team of Tissue Viability Nurses, wound-care professionals, and regenerative medicine clinicians. The mobile, community-based model – believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, ensures rapid access to treatment.

“Chronic wounds are often left untreated for too long or managed across fragmented services,” said Dr. Aamer Khan, Clinical Director of RegenSphere and pioneer in cellular and regenerative medicine. “Our approach removes those barriers by delivering targeted, minimally invasive treatments where patients live.”

One patient who has directly benefited is Francesca Cranage, a 54-year-old nurse from Leicester with type 1 diabetes and an underlying blood condition. After a minor graze at a family gathering evolved into a non-healing wound, traditional NHS treatments failed for more than seven years, leaving Francesca in constant pain and at risk of infection.

“Put simply, this treatment helped my body heal itself,” Francesca said. “After years of pain and worry, my wound finally closed and has stayed closed ever since. I’ve regained my confidence, returned to work, and feel like myself again.”

Francesca was one of the first in the UK to receive PRP therapy from RegenSphere. A small volume of her blood was processed to isolate the healing platelets and growth factors, then applied directly to her wound. Within weeks, tissue regeneration led to full closure – a result unseen with previous treatment protocols.

RegenSphere’s model addresses critical barriers in chronic wound management: access and continuity of specialist-led, clinically governed care. Treatments are delivered under rigorous CQC and MHRA standards, aligned with Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Evidence demonstrates RegenSphere’s methods reduce hospital referrals, shorten healing times, and ease the NHS workload.

“RegenSphere represents a step-change in how we approach wound healing in the UK. It’s about delivering a proactive, compassionate model built around older adults, diabetics, and those living with frailty who’ve endured chronic wounds for too long” added Janet Hadfield, MBA (Hons), Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer.

NHS trials show regenerative, PRP-based therapies lead to accelerated healing and significant quality-of-life improvements for patients with long-standing, treatment-resistant wounds. As comorbidities like diabetes and vascular disease rise, integrating these therapies into NHS pathways will be essential to reduce costs and improve outcomes.