PITAKA’s Iconic Design Over 7 Years

As a leader in material technology, PITAKA’s goal is to simplify users’ life through sustainable, durable, and innovative design.

Seven years ago, when everyone was making phone cases out of common materials, PITAKA explored the possibility of new materials.

Aramid fiber, with high tensile strength and low density, is widely used in making high-end composite products that are strong yet light, such as bullet-proof vests, spacecraft parts, bunker suits, and cables. To protect our phones and keep a slim profile, PITAKA uses aramid fiber to produce phone cases through our vacuum-forming technology and adds a coating to increase damping so as to make the case not slippery, comfortable to touch, and aesthetically pleasing. To date, you can find aramid fiber not only in PITAKA phone cases but also iPad cases, tablet stands, AirTag cases, etc.

In 2021, PITAKA developed a new way of weaving aramid fiber into cases – Fusion Weaving. The new technology enables colorful aramid fiber strands to be woven in different ways on the same loom, producing exceptional designs.

In 2022, PITAKA released the MagEZ Case Pro 3 for iPhone 14 series made of aramid fiber with thermoplastic resins, ensuring the possibility of recycling.

Carbon Fiber Accessories

Carbon Fiber is another high-performance material PITAKA has been using.

Carbon fiber is lighter and stronger than almost all kinds of metal. It’s used to make the body and wings of airplanes, small components, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), sports cars, etc. It can block the RF electromagnetic field, making the material an excellent RFID shield. That’s why PITAKA used the material to craft a fashionable and handy wallet using carbon fiber to protect your cards.

Later, PITAKA launched the world’s first watch band made of 100% carbon fiber links. The carbon fiber watch band is crafted from premium 1K carbon fiber. It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear while styling up your wrist game.

PITAKA plans to make modular suitcases from carbon fiber too, which might be released in a few months.

Innovative Chargers

MagEZ Juice is a wireless charging portable power bank released in 2019 and won the Contemporary Good Design Award that year. Unlike any other power bank, the MagEZ Juice comes with a charging base that you can use to store and charge the power bank, meaning you won’t misplace or forget to charge the power bank. When you don’t use it, just slide it into the charging base. To use at home or the office, magnetically attach your phone to the power bank and use it as a phone stand. To charge on the go, just slide your phone out with the magnetic power bank.

Two years later, PITAKA upgraded MagEZ Juice to MagEZ Slider, a Golden Pin Design Award winner. The MagEZ Slider works like the MagEZ Juice but is more versatile. It charges your AirPods and Apple Watch as well. And it spins 360 degrees for easy access to your devices and makes this soothing clock ticking sound.

Air Omni is another design from PITAKA that won the Contemporary Good Design Award. It’s a 6-in-1 charging station that can handle iOS and Android devices. Whether your device features a Lightning, Type-C or Type-A charging port, you can charge it with Air Omni. The MFi-certifed Apple Watch pop-up charger can charge your iWatch flat or upright. The hidden little drawer can be used to keep your small personal items.

PitaCare: A Sustainability Journey

PitaCare is a sustainability journey that is put in place to protect our planet. From product designs and material selection to manufacturing and packaging, PITAKA has been trying to generate less waste and leave behind smaller footprints for a better world.

In 2019, PITAKA discovered that more and more leftover materials were processed using burial treatment since manufacturers couldn’t process those small-sized materials. So how to deal with those scraps in an environmentally friendly way was a problem. That’s why PITAKA has the PitaGear series.

They designed a series of products in various sizes to get the most out of those leftover materials, reducing waste and bringing more practical and unique products to users.

PITAKA has also been trying to get rid of plastic in its packaging. This year, they used 100% biodegradable materials to make the iPhone 14 case packages, most of which are bagasse. Bagasse is an environmentally friendly material that generates no wastewater and requires no printing ink or plastic during manufacturing. For every 400 package boxes made using bagasse from sugar factories, they save a 40-year-old tree from being cut down to produce paper.

As Christmas draws near, it’s gift time again. If you’re finding it difficult to buy holiday gifts this year, take a look at the products mentioned above. They are excellent gifts for Apple fans, tech, and gadget lovers.