2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia: Full Schedule, Test Matches, and What to Expect

The British & Irish Lions are back in action for the 2025 Tour of Australia, and rugby fans around the world are buzzing with excitement. After the last full tour of Australia in 2013, which ended in a famous Lions victory, this year’s edition promises thrilling encounters, elite rugby action, and unforgettable moments.

📅 Tour Dates and Overview

The 2025 Lions tour takes place from 28 June to 2 August 2025, featuring nine matches, including three Test matches against the Australian Wallabies. The Lions will also face Super Rugby sides, an Anzac invitational XV, and a First Nations & Pasifika team in what is shaping up to be a landmark tour.

This is the first Lions tour under head coach Andy Farrell, with England’s Maro Itoje named captain of the squad, which includes top players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

🦁 Full 2025 Lions Tour Fixtures

🏉 Warm-Up Matches

Date Opponent Venue City 28 June Western Force Optus Stadium Perth 2 July Queensland Reds Suncorp Stadium Brisbane 5 July New South Wales Waratahs Allianz Stadium Sydney 9 July ACT Brumbies GIO Stadium Canberra 12 July Anzac XV (Australia & NZ) Adelaide Oval Adelaide 22 July First Nations & Pasifika XV Marvel Stadium Melbourne

🧨 Three-Test Series vs Wallabies

Date Match Venue City 19 July 1st Test Suncorp Stadium Brisbane 26 July 2nd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Melbourne 2 August 3rd Test Accor Stadium Sydney

🌟 Key Storylines to Watch

1. Andy Farrell’s Debut as Lions Head Coach

After an impressive run as Ireland’s head coach, Andy Farrell leads the Lions for the first time. His attacking philosophy and disciplined structure will be put to the test against a resurgent Wallabies team.

2. Maro Itoje Named Captain

The powerful England lock has been a consistent Lions performer and will lead the 2025 squad. Itoje’s leadership, defensive dominance, and experience make him a formidable figurehead.

3. The Return to the MCG

The Lions will play their second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground – one of the largest sporting stadiums in the world. This marks a major milestone in the commercial and sporting growth of the Lions brand.

🖥️ How to Watch the 2025 Lions Tour

UK rugby fans can watch every match live on Sky Sports, with extensive coverage including pre-game analysis, post-match reaction, and behind-the-scenes access. Radio commentary will also be available via talkSPORT and the BBC.

Streaming options are expected to be available through Sky Go and NOW TV for viewers on the move.

🎟️ Tickets and Hospitality

Tickets for the Lions Tour are available via the official Lions Rugby website and Ticketek Australia. Packages include general admission, VIP hospitality, and travel bundles.

Demand is expected to be high, especially for the Test matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, so early booking is highly recommended.

🇦🇺 A Wallabies Side with a Point to Prove

The Australian national team has gone through a period of rebuilding but will be highly motivated to reclaim the series on home soil. Under new management and with emerging stars in the squad, the Wallabies are expected to pose a serious challenge.