Middlesbrough Appoint Former Luton Boss Rob Edwards as New Head Coach

June 24, 2025 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough FC have confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach, marking a fresh chapter in the club’s pursuit of promotion to the Premier League. Edwards, who famously led Luton Town to top-flight football in 2023, signs a three-year contract and succeeds Michael Carrick at the Riverside.

🚨 A Bold Appointment

The decision to bring in Edwards is seen as a strong statement of intent from Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson. With the Teessiders narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs last season, the club has turned to a manager with proven promotion credentials and a clear tactical identity.

“We’re delighted to welcome Rob to the club,” said Gibson in a statement. “He’s a forward-thinking coach with the hunger and pedigree we believe can take Middlesbrough to the next level.”

🧠 Edwards’ Coaching Journey

Rob Edwards, 42, has quickly built a reputation as one of England’s most promising young managers. He first made waves by guiding Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title in 2022 before taking Luton Town on a remarkable journey to Premier League promotion in 2023.

Though his Premier League stint with Luton was short-lived—he departed in January 2025 after a difficult start to their Championship campaign—Edwards’ stock remains high. His ability to foster team spirit, implement pressing football, and develop players fits Boro’s long-term vision.

🔍 Why Middlesbrough Chose Edwards

After Carrick’s departure in May, Middlesbrough conducted a thorough managerial search. High-profile names including Steve Cooper and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl were linked, but the club ultimately felt Edwards’ blend of Championship experience and ambition made him the ideal candidate.

Sources close to the club suggest that Edwards will be backed in the transfer market and given the freedom to assemble a coaching team including former Coventry City assistant Adi Viveash and Harry Watling.

📊 What Can Fans Expect?

Rob Edwards is known for his tactical adaptability, typically favouring a 3-4-1-2 or 4-3-3 system with high pressing and an emphasis on wing play. His teams are resilient, energetic, and organised—qualities that could address some of Boro’s inconsistency last season.

He will inherit a strong core squad featuring Hayden Hackney, Rav van den Berg, and Isaiah Jones, with hopes of keeping hold of key assets amid transfer interest. With smart additions and a solid pre-season, Edwards could mount a real push for automatic promotion.

⚽ Looking Ahead

Edwards will be officially unveiled to the media later this week and is expected to take charge of Boro’s pre-season preparations in early July. The club has ambitious goals, and supporters will hope the new manager can recapture the kind of momentum he sparked at Luton.

With Championship fixtures for 2025/26 already confirmed, all eyes will now be on how Edwards begins his tenure—and whether Middlesbrough can finally end their long wait for a return to the Premier League.