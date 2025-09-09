2026 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK calendar unveiled

During the final round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK this weekend at Silverstone, the Prancing Horse announces the calendar dates for the 2026 season.

The 2026 championship will open with a major novelty: for the first time, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK will share its first race weekend with the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe. From 12-15 March, drivers will take to the track at the Circuit Paul Ricard (Le Castellet), kicking off the season with an international event that brings together both series in a unique setting. Previously, the two single-brand series had crossed paths during the last British round, in 2022 at Silverstone and in 2023 at Spa-Francorchamps.

This new format offers participants not only the thrill of competition but also the chance to live memorable moments within the Ferrari Challenge family early in the season.

After this exciting joint debut in France, the United Kingdom, a true playground for the Ferrari 296 Challenge car unveiled in October 2023 at the Finali Mondiali in Mugello, will continue to host the series for the eighth consecutive year. Five further rounds will shape the UK calendar, across some of the country’s most iconic circuits.

The season will then move to Snetterton (2-3 May), a regular fixture in the championship. The legendary Silverstone (22-24 May) will follow, before the action heads north to Oulton Park (26-27 June). Before the summer break, the Ferrari Challenge UK will visit Brands Hatch (24-26 July), with the season finale scheduled at Donington (19-20 September).

All races in the series will be broadcast live on live.ferrari.com and the official Ferrari YouTube channel. Exclusive content will also be available on social media via @FerrariRaces.

2026 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK Calendar