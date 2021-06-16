It is not always easy to find love. Even though there are lots of single people out there, it can be a challenge to find the right person that you want to share your life with. In order to find your true love, you need to go on dates and nowadays, many people find dates through online dating sites. Every relationship starts with dates, and it can be one of the most nerve-racking experiences. However, it can also turn out to be an amazing experience if you meet someone you just get along with. The first date is not only nerve-racking, but it is also pretty important because this is where you get an idea of who your date is and whether it can be a potential love interest. If you are not used to going on dates, it can be challenging to come up with ideas for things to do on a first date. However, there are lots of things to do on a first date that don’t necessarily include dinner and a movie. Read the article below and find inspiration for things to do on a first date.

Go for a walk

Going for a walk is a classic thing to do on a first date, but there is a reason why many people do it because it is usually a good activity to do on a first date. Going for a walk is a casual activity and at the same time, you can avoid spending several hours sitting across from your date and look the person in the eyes for the entire time. Instead, a walk can be a fun and casual way to get to know each other, and hopefully it can take some of the nerves away.

Go on a picnic

If the sun is out, you can consider going on a picnic for the first date. Pack some food and beverages and a blanket and find a spot in nature where you can have your first date. Even though many people are not comfortable eating in front of another person if it is the first date, a picnic has a more relaxed and casual atmosphere than if you were sitting at a restaurant. A picnic is also fairly cheap compared to dinner at a restaurant and this way, you can avoid the never-ending struggle about who has to pay.

Game night

Another idea for things to do on a first date is to have a game night. Meet up with your date and spend the evening playing different board games. This is fun and casual, and it is always a good idea to do something on the date in case there will be awkward silence. By playing board games, you will always have something to talk about, and it can loosen up the nervousness between you. You can also make the game night even more fun by drinking a few beers or a bottle of wine while you play games.