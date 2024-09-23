30 Years of the NHS Organ Donation Register: Why Your Decision Matters

In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donation Register, Legal & General is joining the effort to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

As of September 2024, over 7,600 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the UK. While there was a 3% rise in organ donations in the past year—resulting in 4,651 patients receiving transplants—hundreds of families still face the difficult decision of overturning their loved ones’ wishes regarding organ donation.

Why Your Choice Matters

While the UK follows a soft opt-out system, meaning consent to donate is assumed unless an individual opts out, it’s important to note that individuals are not automatically added to the NHS Organ Donor Register. You must actively register your decision. Moreover, families are always involved before any donation occurs, so making your choice clear now can provide peace of mind for your loved ones later.

Organ Donation Week 2024

Taking place from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th September, Organ Donation Week marks the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donation Register. In partnership with NHS Blood & Transplant, Legal & General is encouraging individuals to have open discussions with their families about organ donation.

Discussing Organ Donation with Loved Ones

Organ donation is a deeply personal decision, and having conversations with your family can be a meaningful way to ensure your wishes are respected. Legal & General and NHS Blood & Transplant suggest the following tips:

Educate Yourself : Understanding the impact of organ donation and addressing any doubts or concerns can help guide your decision and prepare you for conversations with loved ones.

: Understanding the impact of organ donation and addressing any doubts or concerns can help guide your decision and prepare you for conversations with loved ones. Address Concerns : Family members may have concerns or questions about organ donation. Be open and patient, providing reassurances that can help everyone feel more comfortable.

: Family members may have concerns or questions about organ donation. Be open and patient, providing reassurances that can help everyone feel more comfortable. Tailor the Conversation for Children: When discussing organ donation with children, keep explanations simple and age-appropriate. Use familiar examples and encourage their questions.

A Message from NHS Blood & Transplant

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, emphasises the importance of registering your decision:

“Thanks to the support of Legal & General during Organ Donation Week, we can get the message across to more people that organ donation saves lives.

“Every day across the UK thousands of patients and their families are waiting for a life-saving call. But this can often only happen as a result of another family receiving very difficult news and supporting organ donation to help others.

“With more people, both adults and children, waiting for transplants, it’s more important than ever to confirm your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. We urge everyone to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to register and confirm your decision.”

How to Get Involved

Legal & General is encouraging everyone to take two minutes to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register. Organ donation can save up to nine lives and provide a lasting impact.

For more information, visit the NHS Organ Donation website or Legal & General’s Organ Donation guide.