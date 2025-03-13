£3m investment boost for Northumberland water supply

The water supply to thousands of homes across Northumberland will benefit from a £3m investment at a treatment works site.

Northumbrian Water has refurbished four clarifiers – which remove sediment and other impurities from the raw water at the start of the treatment process – at Warkworth Water Treatment Works (WTW).

This will help to protect the quality and resilience of water supplied from the site, as well as increase the amount of water the WTW can produce. The work is the first of two related investments, with enhancements to the connected water network being planned, allowing for the full benefits of the work to be realised.

Warkworth WTW directly supplies more than 15,000 of Northumbrian Water’s customers’ properties across the central Northumberland area, and operates as part of a wider network that delivers water to almost 52,000 properties across the wider area.

The project at the WTW has been delivered by the water company’s partners Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

Victoria Jobling, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager said: “The clarification process is key to us being able to deliver clean, clear and great tasting water to our customers every day. This investment not only means we can continue to do this for people across Northumberland, but it means that we can increase the site’s capacity, supporting increased demand in the area, now and in the future.

“Warkworth WTW not only carries out an important role locally, but is part of our wider Northumberland supply network. This work follows on from other projects, including the building of new treatment works in Murton, near Berwick, Wooler, Byrness, Rochester and Otterburn, representing continued investment in the county.”