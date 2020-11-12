When you decide it’s time to enrich your life with a four-legged and barking addition to the mix, I can only imagine the happiness you will feel. You will be in a hurry to get a puppy as soon as possible and you won’t be ready to wait for a very long time, especially if this is the first time you are getting a dog. The circumstances might not have been right for a pet up until this point, but now that they are, you want to get your doggie as soon as possible.

In case you are getting one for the whole family, you might use some tips on how to choose: https://animals.howstuffworks.com/pets/10-tips-for-picking-out-a-new-family-dog.htm

Choosing a dog can be a complicated process. Sure, you are going to look at the appearance, so as to see whether you like a specific canine or not. That, however, isn’t the only factor that you need to keep in mind when picking out your pet. Among other things, you will need to give the breed a very good thought.

I’m sure that all the cute puppy faces will melt your heart, but that’s not the criterion you should go by when choosing your new pet. After all, if cuteness was the main factor, you would probably find your home filled with dogs, since cuteness is the norm in the world of canines. Since you cannot exactly choose based on adorability and charm, you should learn what it is that you need to take into account while picking out the right breed for you.

Size

Let us start with the basics. Unsurprisingly, the first thing you will have to consider is the size of the animal. You might be the kind of a person who likes smaller breeds, or you might want to get a larger, powerful-looking canine. The size you will choose depends on your personal preferences, but on some other factors as well, such as the general conditions in which the dog will be living. Go here to learn more about how to pick your pet.

Your Home

Speaking of living conditions, here’s one important thing that you will certainly have to keep in mind in the choosing process. Not all dogs will be happy living in, for example, a small apartment. This doesn’t mean that you cannot get your pet if you have an apartment. It simply means that you should research the breeds to see which one would fit in perfectly with the space you have to offer. Some canines require a lot more space and the larger ones will usually be happiest if you have a house and a yard they can explore.

Their Activity Level

Depending on your particular lifestyle, some breeds might just be too active, or not active enough for you. That’s why you will have to do some research on the energy levels and activity habits of certain breeds before you make any decisions. Once again, an apartment might not be the most suitable place for active dogs, especially if you are too busy during the day to provide them with the physical exercise they need. So, think about your general lifestyle and decide how active you can be, in order to choose the dog breed that can be the perfect companion.

Your Experience Raising Canines

As cute and loving as dogs are, they do require a lot of attention and work, especially during the process of raising them. If you take a look at sites like Holistapet, you will get to see a lot of different breeds that you might be interested in, but here’s the thing. Just because you are interested, it doesn’t mean you are ready to raise those particular breeds. Some of them require more work and effort, while others will practically raise themselves.

If this is your first canine, I suggest you find a breed that won’t be too difficult to raise and train. That way, you can slowly get accustomed to the work it takes in order to raise a perfect dog and then you can go for a more “complicated” breed next time. In any case, regardless of which breed you choose, be ready to give it a lot of attention.