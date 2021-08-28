Tyre problems can never be a laughing matter for any motorist. With the amount of time and money invested in finding the perfect fit for your vehicle, the last thing you want is troubles with your tyres. In this article we have listed a few common tyre problems that you need to stay clear of to avoid early tyre replacements as much as possible!

Your Driving Speed Counts!

If you normally drive at motorway at a high speed, then your tyres are automatically at a greater risk! (Unless you’re driving along with premium tyres that are designed for high-speed drivers). Usually, at a high speed, your tyres are more likely to get all heated up and develop premature cracks and wear. Therefore, for high-speed drivers it’s more important to keep a regular check on tyres. If cracks or bulges are easily visible it is better to replace tyres to ensure road safety. After all, things can go worse at a high speed!

Emergency Brakes Can Cause Tyre Wear

Being the both, a blessing and a curse, here’s how emergency brakes can affect your tyres. Whenever you pull an emergency brake it leads to an instant tyre wear in a very specific area. This can cause deflation and poor vehicle handling in the longer run. Therefore, if you have recently pulled an emergency brake, make sure to get your tyres properly inspected.

General Wear and Tear – Can’t get away with this one!

As painful as it sounds, it’s still true! No matter how expensive your tyres are, they will eventually wear with time. The best you can do is to follow a proper tyre maintenance regime to increase your tyre’s longevity as much as possible. Tyre maintenance means to keep a regular check on your tyre thread depth (it should not be below 1.6mm), properly monitor tyre pressure, visually inspect your tyres for any cracks or punctures and rotate your tyres every once a while to avoid uneven tyre wear.

Tyre Punctures – Try to avoid as much as possible!

Following are a few signs of tyre puncture that may not yet be visible:

Steering may become difficult Car may feel wobbly Car may be pulling itself towards extreme left or right You may hear your tyres creating an unusual noise

If you come across any of the above, it’s better to seek help from a professional. Please note that punctures are only repairable if they are less than 6mm in diameter and present in the central ¾ of the tyre. Anything other than that is believed to be unsafe by experts and require an immediate tyre replacement. Therefore, to avoid early replacements, practice regular tyre maintenance.

If you have diagnosed any of the above listed problems, do get in touch with nearby consultants. If your tyres are beyond repair work, it’s better to simply replace them. Looking for a cost-effective option? Buy car tyres online at Dartford tyres and get them delivered at your home at amazing prices! You can also call them to seek professional help.