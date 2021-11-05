360 Growth Partners, specialists in accelerating business growth, has seen its revenue rocket in the past 12 months, thanks to a raft of new clients, a shift of focus during the pandemic and a growing team of associates.

Headquartered in Newcastle, 360 Growth Partners founder, Andrew Silver, explains; “Because of the pandemic, a number of SMEs needed support staying afloat whilst staying true to their longer term goals. Our team were able to act as pragmatic and experienced guides, drawing on our many years of experience across business strategy, leadership development, finance, marketing and tech to support them.

“Our overall purpose is to support businesses to overcome the challenges faced on their growth journey and the pandemic has been one of the most testing times, both personally and professionally, for all our clients. Many of our clients have actually grown during the pandemic with an ever-increasing demand for our support which has resulted in a 40 per cent increase in revenue over the past 12 months.“

360 Growth Partners works with a variety of businesses including Black & White Engineering, Saddle Skedaddle and Newcastle Premier Health as well as creative companies Vida Creative, Jump and McBryde & Co.

It offers a range of services from one-to-one business coaching and mentoring, senior leadership development, performance management, marketing and digital and technology solutions.

In September, the team, made up of founder Andrew, marketing specialist Samantha Legget, leadership development and HR associate Alice Ackroyd and technology solutions expert Mark Jenkinson was joined by new digital marketing associate Anna Shepherd, to meet growing client demands.

Anna joins following an extensive career working in-house for national accountancy firm Azets UK, global electronics group Stadium Group Plc and national physiotherapy business Connect Health, amongst others. With over a decade in the field, she brings a breadth of skills to the current team and supports clients with their digital marketing requirements including SEO, PPC and social media.

Mr Silver continues, “The past 18 months have been tough on businesses and individuals and it has been our privilege to act as a sounding board and strategic partner to many during this time. To see the companies we work with thrive during the hardest of times brings us all immense satisfaction and is the very purpose behind 360 Growth Partners.

“We have many decades of combined experience, having helped scale businesses, both large and small throughout our careers, as directors and now as business partners and we use all that knowledge to help our clients achieve their vision. We’re about pragmatic, actionable advice, honesty, integrity and trust. Our clients know we’re here for them, come what may, at every step of their business journey.

“Many of our clients are scaling nationally, growing their teams and entering new markets – some overseas – following some challenge and learning during the lockdown period. Clearly, that is benefitting our business too and has brought its own rewards. We are now looking forward to seeing what the future holds for 360, our clients and our network of trusted business partners.”