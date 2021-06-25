Consumer electronics remain in high demand. Despite Amazon and big department stores seemingly snapping at the heels, this niche creates a significant chance of succeeding.

Besides the ongoing importance of increasing trust and brand credibility, there are a number of tried-and-tested marketing strategies that can help you gain the upper hand.

This article covers marketing gimmicks that are found the most effective for consumer electronic shops. Let’s dive right into it.

Source: Statista

5 Top Strategies for Consumer Electronics in 2021

If you are selling any electronic devices that people use for office work, leisure, or communication, then you are at the right place. Employing and developing the following techniques is a must for your business:

Focus on Hyperspecialization

Know what you are selling and to who you are selling from cover to cover.

Unlike eCommerce corporations that can afford to target the general public and offer the best prices, try to focus on specific audiences and tailor your offerings following their needs and expectations.

Make it easy for a specific target audience to purchase.

For example:

Gen Z, as true digital natives, can’t imagine their lives without hand-held devices with high-quality cameras.

Millennials are now mature and looking for gadgets that facilitate their daily chores (robot vacuum cleaners, drying, and dish-washing machines). They are also the ones who instantly search for new phones and laptops, i.e., gadgets to enhance their work efficiency.

Baby Boomers are often in need of a new TV or a cell phone.

Thus, study the needs of your target audience and take advantage of the data that you collect to hyperspecialize.

Luckily, the majority of platforms and CMSs allow you to achieve the required level of personalization. For instance, Mageworx, Magento modules development company, has made provisions for merchants on Magento 2 to target specific customers and customer groups with custom discounts and coupon codes. For owners of consumer electronics shops, such functionality allows catering highly individualized offerings.

Sharpen Checkout Page Experience

Guest checkout, social login, one page checkout, delivery-oriented checkout…

How flawless, intuitive, and have-it-all is your checkout page?

Besides ensuring error-free checkout flow, consider boosting the average checkout price of a transaction. Getting a shopper to add even more items to their carts can be achieved in several ways:

Add X to qualify for free shipping notifications

Buy a specific item and get X for the next order

Cross-selling

Upselling

Bestsellers

Reward points

Free gifts

Besides, merchants keep making the same mistakes that lead to worsened customer experiences and checkout abandonments. The most popular reasons for these are as follows:

Unexpected extra charges and fees

Forced registration

Unsecure process of sharing credit card details

Fatal and performance errors

Absence of popular payment methods

Lack of shipping methods selection

Many of these impact customer checkout experience, and each in their own way. Use data, conduct instant research, and collect feedback to find loopholes in your checkout process and make required improvements. Test.

Improve Your SEO

If you are in the consumer electronics business and your SEO has not been aggressive yet, it’s high time to consider a different approach to your SEO strategy.

In this niche, you can not afford to go small or have no budget for advertising.

Consider targeting more keywords and making a selection wider. It will increase the chances of getting some of your pages ranked higher.

Note that as the number of your pages grows, so does the necessity to cultivate more backlinks. Consequently, you will need to write more blog and guest articles, which results in extra money and time expenses.

Be Active on Social Media

Electronics and social media must go hand-in-hand. When we deal with physical products, your potential buyers expect to see your brand and offerings on as many social media platforms as you can afford to manage, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest.

With social networking, doomscrolling, and an overall high level of people’s engagement within these channels, the chances are high that your company posts will get displayed in your follower’s feeds. Ads are found effective for this niche too. Besides attracting new subscribers and potential buyers, remarketing campaigns are often a way to rekindle customer interest to an offering.

Plus, social media is known to trigger viral marketing thanks to various giveaways, special deals, video reviews of gadgets, unwrapping, tagging, and so much more.

Yes, such a level of engagement is quite time-consuming, but in the long run, it pays off.

Enhance Post-Sale Marketing

How can you make a buyer return to your electronics e-store?

Foster client loyalty.

Sold gadgets are of high quality.

Orders are always delivered on time.

Customer service and return policy are fantastic.

Your discount system and loyalty program bring actual value.

But there are more tricks to help you make your brand memorable and attract returning users:

Emails. Like it or not, email marketing works . Prepare highly personalized emails with hot deals, coupon codes that have an end date, catalogs on sale, VIP deals, etc.



Rewards. Offer your buyers points for completed orders and left reviews. These points can be applied at the checkout for future orders.

Shipping. Either free or paid, shipping and delivery must be reliable, timely, and of high quality. Consider making your electronics packaging distinct, eco-friendly, etc.

Feedback. Show the customer that you care. Collect feedback about everything, i.e., quality of goods, customer support, and delivery (especially if you offer local electronics delivery on your own).

Gifts. Remember how positive it feels to receive an extra trifle with your order? Think of things that can be useful but not costly, and insert them in each order. It can be even a postcard with motivational quotes or words of encouragement, typed or written by hand. Either way, small things make people happy, and your brand―distinct.

Source: Frontiers

Bottom Line

Can you beat the eCommerce behemoths? No, not really.

But it doesn’t mean that online consumer electronics shops have no future.

Despite eCommerce giants having much more resources, they lack the much appreciated personalized customer experience and hyperpersonalization.

Integrate these strategies into your marketing mix, and an increase in sales won’t be long in coming.