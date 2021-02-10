In today’s world many of us would be lost without a car or some other form of vehicle to get us from A to B. Whether it’s travelling to and from work, running errands or even taking a holiday, our cars, bikes and motorhomes are all crucial to our everyday lives. Losing your vehicle to theft can have a devastating impact, not just from losing the convenience of having a vehicle but also the emotional toll it can take.

For this reason, it’s so important to take the necessary steps to keep your vehicle safe and make any changes you can that can deter thieves or help you increase your chance of recovering the vehicle. Trackershop offer some top tips.

1. Keep your vehicle in a safe place

Where to choose to leave your car can make a big difference in its safety. Whether you are at home or out, making sure your car is in a well-lit and visible parking space can help to deter potential thieves. Having your car in a garage or on your driveway is preferable, and try not to park in quiet ends of car parks.

It can take a matter of seconds for someone to break into your car or steal your car entirely, but if your vehicle is in a busier or lit area then thieves are less likely to target it.

2. Remove valuables from sight

It goes without saying but it’s crucial that you don’t leave anything in plain view when you’re not in your vehicle. Even if it’s on your driveway, be sure to remove even the smallest of items. Things like sat nav mounts or charging cables on view can give away what devices you may have stowed away in your glovebox.

Similarly, don’t leave items like designer sunglasses or credit cards on view, as it can make the thieves’ job very easy for them!

3. Invest in a GPS tracker

A GPS tracker may not stop your vehicle from being taken, but it can increase your chance of finding and recovering it. Vehicle trackers are incredibly handy at being able to see the car’s location and even speed, with notifications and alerts as soon as something isn’t right. This can be crucial if you are targeted, as it’s less likely the criminals will get away with it in the long run.

4. Secure external elements of your vehicle

It has become an increasingly popular strategy for thieves to steal cars and change the number plates to reduce their chances of being caught. Likewise, parts are often stolen from cars to sell or use on other vehicles. Consider taking extra steps to secure the external elements of your vehicle.

You can invest in tamper-resistant screws for your number plates and anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure the various elements of your car. This means even if someone does try to steal the components, they’ll have a hard time doing it and will likely give up.

5. Lock it at every opportunity

Keeping your vehicle locked at every possible opportunity is crucial. In particular, if you are at a petrol station, don’t forget to lock the doors while you’re fuelling up. This is a clever tactic by many thieves, who steal from your car or try to take the keys from you while you are distracted fuelling up.

Likewise, if you are running back into the house or other building to grab something you forgot, lock your doors even if you can see your vehicle from where you’re standing. It only takes a matter of seconds or minutes for someone to grab the opportunity.