Gifts have been an important feature of human life ever since the dawn of time. They are bought for peoples’ birthdays and one article said Scottish spending nearly topped the charts at Christmas. It may be that you know a dog person, and it’s time to get them something special. If so, look no further because this article discusses 6 amazing gift ideas that you may wish to consider.

A Pet Portrait

Perhaps you, someone you know or a professional artist could produce a sketch or oil painting of your friend’s dog. If this is not a viable option, take a photo of the pet. Whichever of these two options you choose, make sure that the portrait captures the dog’s personality perfectly. It would be a great way for your friend to celebrate their dog and it would keep its memory alive after it died.

You can also find frames online that are designed specifically for dog pictures. It’s true that pet portraits make the perfect gift, whether it’s a pet and human portrait, or a heart-shaped/paw-shaped one. Many specialist websites also feature things like personalized dog bowls and dog wall art, and offer discounts on first orders.

A Personalized Gift

This would be something that is unique and that commemorates the friendship between your friend and their dog. A digital photograph is all you need to begin with, then it can be uploaded onto one of the many websites such as Zazzle or Redbubble. These online companies will then be able to print the picture onto a host of different items and products.

Some examples include:

Mugs and calendars

Bedding and beach towels

Phone cases and Christmas tree ornaments

Sports equipment and card games

Clothing (including T-shirts)

The great thing about digital photographs is that they can be edited and amended to make them even more personal. Why not add a caption or write a message on the photograph itself? This will really show your friend how much you care.

Subscription To A Dog Magazine

A subscription is a great option because it ensures that your friend will receive new issues on a regular basis – it’ll be something they can enjoy all year round. There are many different magazines out there that cater to all kinds of dog owners, from novices to experts. Some popular options include Dog Fancy, Modern Dog, and Bark Magazine.

A subscription will keep your friend up-to-date on the latest trends and products in the canine world. It will also provide them with helpful tips for taking care of their furry friend. Magazines make perfect stocking stuffers or Secret Santa gifts too. Just be sure to do your research ahead of time so you know which one would be most suitable for the species of dog.

A Gift Card For A Pet Store

People who don’t know what to get a friend may opt for an Amazon voucher. This way, the recipient can choose something they like from a wide range of different products. Similarly, you could buy your friend a pet store voucher so they can select something they want/need from the products available there. You’re unlikely to be wasting your money because it’s inevitable that any pet owner will end up at one of these stores spending money sooner or later!

A gift card for their favorite local pet store will always be a safe option, and you can choose how much the voucher is for. Some popular items that pet stores sell include food, toys, treats, leashes, collars, bowls and other accessories. Your friend could get exactly what they want, whenever they want. In addition, you’ll be helping to support one of your local businesses.

A Book About Dogs

Perhaps your friend always has their head in a book, or there are lots on their bookshelf. If you visit a bookstore or go online you’ll discover that there are many different titles to choose from that are dog-related. You can find books about specific breeds, training tips, how to care for your dog and more. A book could provide the perfect opportunity for your friend to learn more about these amazing creatures and their behavior. Some examples of books about dogs include:

“The Underwater Dogs” by Seth Casteel

“Merle’s Door: Lessons From A Freethinking Dog” by Ted Kerasote

“Pack of Two: The Intimate Relationship Between People and Their Dogs” by Caroline Knapp

“Dog Sense: How the New Science of Dog Behavior Can Make You a Better Friend to Your Pet” by John Bradshaw

“How to Be a Pack Leader, Second Edition” by Turid Rugaas.

“Training The Best Dog Ever: A Week-by-Week Guide to Establishing a Good Behavior Pattern” by Larry Kay

There are also books that contain stories about dogs. Some examples include:

“The Dogs of Babel” by Carolyn Parkhurst

“A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron

“Homer’s Odyssey: A Fearless Feline Tale, or How I Learned About Love and Life from a Blind Wonder Cat” by Gwen Cooper

A Charity Donation

Some people say they have everything they need, and would sooner have their gift converted into money to help others. If you donated a sum to a local dog rescue center they could spend the money on things like food, rescue equipment and veterinary bills. Such places are always in need of supplies, as well as donations from the public. They could be anything from food and toys to blankets. Your friend would be delighted to know that the money had been put to good use.

Another option would be to donate funds to a major dog charity such as:

The Humane Society of the United States

ASPCA

American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation

AKC Reunite Service Dog Program

The Grey Muzzle Organization

Hopefully, these 6 gift ideas have inspired you to know what to buy for your friend. When they receive their present, they will be full of appreciation that you took the time and trouble to find something so appropriate. Dogs are wonderful companions, and your friend will feel that you value their pet as much as they do.