The BBC iPlayer is a popular streaming service giving live TV and radio access from various sources. But one of the best things about streaming BBC iPlayer in Australia and other countries is that there’s a collection of new BBC miniseries to watch every year. But to do so you have to use a geo-restrictions unblocking tool because BBC iPlayer is region restricted streaming service.

Miniseries are a perfect example of storytelling on streaming services like BBC iPlayer. Moreover, these are available only on iPlayer, making the experience all the more thrilling. So here are 9 of the best miniseries you can watch right now on BBC iPlayer.

Around the World in 80 Days

In 2021, the BBC started airing a modern adaptation of the classic Around the World in 80 Days novel. It is based on Jules Verne’s book featuring David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma, Leonie Benesch in title roles.

Image Source: Google

This miniseries takes the cast from the book, placing them in modern-day events familiar to most people. Hence, this comedy-drama takes viewers on the epic journey of Phileas Fogg’s endeavors in every episode.

Black Narcissus

BBC iPlayer’s brilliant noir, Black Narcissus, is a rare combination of beauty and terror. The series features the cast at a mountainside convent in the Himalayas.

Image Source: Google

The place seems perfect for the series’ impressive vision. It follows the tale of 7 English nuns coping with life at the convent, exploring their relationships.

It is set in the 1930s; the series is a modern adaptation of a novel of the same name by Rumer Godden.

Read more: Here are NeConnected’s top commercially successful movie online streaming services right now!

Killing Eve

Killing Eve is a British miniseries by Phoebe Waller-Bridge over Luke Jennings’s famous “Codename Villanelle” novels. It is the newest addition to the BBC channel and follows a cat-and-mouse game across Europe.

The UK/U.S. crime thriller star Sandra Oh, as Eve, a bored MI5 officer. Unfortunately, her desk job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy.

Image Source: Google

The series also features Jodie Comer, Villanelle, a charming, twisted, multi-lingual killer. Everyone who watches the series is fascinated with her shamelessly despite her cold blood murders.

The series provides its viewer with the charm, wit, and darkness that the viewer hasn’t experienced in years.

The Trial of Christine Keeler

In 1962, Christine Keeler found herself at the center of an intense affair. It was a real-life rendezvous that also rocked Britain’s formation. She was put on trial around 1963, and her lover forced to resign from his position as a Government minister.

Image Source: Google

This case is also now available on BBC iPlayer, a video-on-demand service. The Trial of Christine Keeler follows the story of a British model and how her trial held people in suspense all over the world.

I May Destroy You

Countries outside the US have many female-led shows. But in the UK, Michaela Coel’s show I May Destroy You has real potential to reach a much wider audience.

Image Source: Google

Hence, it revolves around a black girl’s experience of British society and how it affects her. The series also explores other themes such as race, religion, and sexual identity.

Keeping Faith

Keeping Faith is a compelling drama on BBC iPlayer for the likes of crime thriller fanatics. Hence, it follows a Welsh lawyer, Faith Howells, whose faith in humanity is tested when her husband goes missing.

Image Source: Google

What’s more interesting about the series is the way it deals with the idea of faith in every episode. Thus, it’s rare that you see these types of realistic characters in every drama series.

Paris Police 1900

Paris Police 1900 is a BBC drama series that centers on the Paris police force at the turn of the 20th century when the city was a victimless place of its own. It is also an interesting watch for anyone with an interest in French culture as well.

Image Source: Google

The crime drama is about the life of a young police officer Jeremie Laheurte. Also, it shows the compelling effect of detective work on the psychology of an officer.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Motherland: Fort Salem by Elliot Lawrence revolves around three witches during the Second World War. The series also stars Taylor Hickson, Amalia Hom, and Demetria McKinney in the title roles.

Image Source: Google

Hence, it revolves around three witches who survived and are training in Fort Salem. Now the trio works together to recreate the magic that was once thought to be lost forever.

Pose

The pose is an American drama TV series by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals. The series also features the largest transgender cast in American TV history.

Image Source: Google

It’s also over the true story of a group of transgender people living in New York City in 1987. Moreover, one of its stars is MJ Rodriguez, playing Blanca, a woman born male but identifies as female. It is a diverse show that offers something for everyone.