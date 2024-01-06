A Brief History of AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town have met each other on several occasions throughout their respective histories, creating an interesting rivalry between the two clubs. Let’s take a closer look at the history of this fixture and the significance it holds for both sets of fans.

The rivalry between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town began in the lower divisions of English football. AFC Wimbledon, founded in 2002, emerged as a phoenix club after the controversial relocation of the original Wimbledon F.C. to Milton Keynes, which led to the formation of MK Dons. AFC Wimbledon started from scratch in the lower tiers of non-league football and made their way up to the Football League, with promotion to League Two in 2011.

During the 2012-2013 season, AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town were drawn against each other in the first round of the League Cup. This was the first official meeting between the two clubs. Ipswich Town, a club with a rich history in English football, had been competing at higher levels for many years, while AFC Wimbledon was still finding its feet in the Football League. Ipswich Town emerged as winners, defeating AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at their home ground, Portman Road. Despite the defeat, the match served as a milestone in the history of AFC Wimbledon, showcasing their progress since the club’s formation.

In subsequent years, AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town faced each other in league games as AFC Wimbledon continued to establish themselves within the Football League pyramid. These encounters often provided exciting clashes for the fans. For the majority of their meetings, Ipswich Town has been the more dominant team, capitalizing on their higher league positions and experience. However, AFC Wimbledon has occasionally managed to secure impressive victories against their more established opponents, proving they are capable of challenging more storied clubs.

The most memorable meeting between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town came in the 2016-2017 season, during the third round of the FA Cup. AFC Wimbledon, then playing in League One, faced Ipswich Town, who were then competing in the Championship. The match took place at Kingsmeadow, AFC Wimbledon’s home ground, and it was an enthralling encounter from start to finish. AFC Wimbledon emerged as the victors in a thrilling 3-1 victory, with Lyle Taylor scoring a brace and Tom Elliott sealing the victory with a late goal. The result was a significant upset, demonstrating AFC Wimbledon’s resilience and ability to compete against higher-ranked teams.

Since then, AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town have had limited opportunities to face each other due to their differing league positions. Ipswich Town has experienced both relegation and promotion, while AFC Wimbledon has narrowly avoided relegation battles in recent seasons. However, whenever the two clubs do meet, it provides a chance for AFC Wimbledon to test themselves against a team with a more illustrious history. It also offers Ipswich Town an opportunity to face a club that represents the triumph of supporter-led football, with AFC Wimbledon being one of the most prominent examples of fan ownership in the English game.

In conclusion, the history of AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town is a tale of contrasting journeys and different levels of success. Ipswich Town represents a club with a storied past and numerous accolades, while AFC Wimbledon embodies the spirit of grassroots football and the power of fan ownership. Although Ipswich Town has generally been the stronger side in their encounters, AFC Wimbledon’s victories have illustrated their ability to match more established rivals. As both clubs continue their respective journeys, the fixture between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town will remain a captivating clash for fans, showcasing the diversity and passion the sport can inspire.