FA Cup: Who has Won The Competition The Most?

The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world and has a rich history dating back to the 19th century. Throughout the years, numerous teams have battled it out on the pitch, hoping to lift the iconic trophy. However, only a select few have managed to win the competition multiple times, etching their names into the annals of footballing greatness.

As of 2021, the team that has won the most FA Cup titles is Arsenal Football Club, with a total of 14 victories. Arsenal’s first triumph in the competition came in the 1929-1930 season when they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the final. Over the years, Arsenal’s success in the FA Cup has been a testament to their dominance in English football, with further victories in 1935, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, and 2017. Their 14th triumph came in 2020 when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 in an entertaining final.

Following closely behind Arsenal is Manchester United, with 12 FA Cup victories. Manchester United’s first win in the competition came way back in the 1908-1909 season when they defeated Bristol City 1-0 in the final replay. Their subsequent victories have come in 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, and 2016. Manchester United’s most recent triumph saw them defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra time.

Other notable teams that have enjoyed success in the FA Cup include Tottenham Hotspur, who have won the competition 8 times, and Chelsea, who have lifted the trophy 8 times as well. Tottenham’s victories came in 1901, 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, and 1991. Chelsea’s triumphs include wins in 1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, and most recently in 2018.

It is worth mentioning that some of the teams previously mentioned have come close to matching the number of FA Cup titles held by Arsenal. For example, Liverpool FC has won the competition 7 times, with their most recent victory in 2006. Everton FC has lifted the trophy 5 times, while Aston Villa and Manchester City have both won the cup on 5 occasions as well.

The FA Cup has provided fans with countless memorable moments and thrilling matches throughout its rich history. It remains one of the most prestigious domestic competitions in English football and holds a special place in the hearts of football fans around the world. As the years go by, new teams will continue to challenge for the trophy, but for now, Arsenal stands tall as the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup.