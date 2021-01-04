Flying Spur V8 production and deliveries are now underway, available alongside a range of Spur-inspired gifts and collectors’ items

The Flying B mascot is an icon of Bentley design and a paperweight, letter opener and bottle-stopper draw inspiration from this

Model car collectors will be thrilled to see a brand new collection of 1:43 scale models of the new Flying Spur in a choice of specifications

Proud owners of the new Flying Spur can keep their keys safe in style with the Car Key Case

(Crewe, 17 December 2020) As the first new Flying Spur V8 cars leave Crewe for their new homes, owners and fans of the model will be excited to see a range of products inspired by the iconic Flying B and other core Bentley design elements. The 1:43 scale resin car models of the Flying Spur are brand new additions to The Bentley Collection, available in a choice of two beautiful, replica specifications. Home and desk accessories inspired by the Flying B mascot are available as well as a leather case to keep your Flying Spur key looking smart and safe.

The Flying Spur is seen to be the world’s best luxury four door grand tourer, lovingly crafted at Bentley’s Crewe HQ through over 100 hours of hand-assembly. The new V8 engine has enhanced the model’s agility through improved weight distribution, and CO 2 emissions are reduced by 15 per cent from the W12 version.

Certainly the most iconic aspect of the car is the distinctive Flying B mascot that sits proudly on the bonnet of the Flying Spur. First conceived in 1930, Bentley’s Flying B was designed for the model 8 Litre, and was originally available to customers as a bespoke option for a grand sum of five guineas! Five years later, The Autocar magazine invited its readers to submit their own ideas to redesign it…however none of the public’s ideas made the cut in the eyes of Bentley’s design team in 1935.

The badge did continue to evolve, and its current manifestation was born from a restyling project conducted by Bentley designers in 2019, to celebrate the brand’s centenary year.

Inspired by the Flying B

The Flying B Paperweight pays homage to the latest Flying B mascot, as seen on the new Flying Spur. The chrome-plated paperweight is firmly engineered to add a touch of luxury to your working day and top your stack of letters and papers in style.

To match this is the equally elegant, chrome-plated Flying B Letter Opener. The profile of the Flying B mascot tops the letter opener, which is sophisticated in its elongated design.

The Flying B Bottle Stopper also matches this, and is the ultimate accessory to any dinner party, designed to fit in any bottle of your finest wine or celebratory champagne. Paired with the Leather Bottle Holder and Leather Tray, your table will always be stylish.

Each presented in a Bentley branded gift box, these would make the ideal gifts for those who secretly prefer to be on the road than in the office! Practical items that also serve as ornamental additions to the smartest desk set-up, either at home or in the office.

Model cars

Collectors of model cars will be eager to get their hands on Bentley’s newest additions to the 1:43 scale line-up – the new Flying Spur. These faithfully replicated models capture the sublime lines of the Bentley Flying Spur in miniature.

The Blackline model features accurately colour-matched Silver Frost exterior paint with a complementary Beluga and Porpoise interior. Most excitingly for fans of the Flying Spur, will be the closely imitated Blackline specification, including black-gloss brightware and 21” five tri-spoke black-painted and bright-machined alloy wheels.

Alternatively, collectors can choose the luxurious specification of Light Sapphire exterior paint, paired with an Imperial Blue and Portland interior.

Collectors of the 1:43 scale model can choose a colourway and specification that suits their unique preferences, and it makes the ideal gift for any fans or owners of the Flying Spur.

For Flying Spur Owners

Owners of the Flying Spur are known to take upmost care of their treasured cars, right down to their prized set of keys. The Italian-leather Car Key Case features a convenient extractable key-holder strap and a 15mm zinc-alloy stud adorned with the stylised Bentley ‘B’. The suedette lining is designed to keep the car key safe and protected at all times both on and off the road. It makes a great gift for any proud Bentley driver.

Available from Bentley Retailers and shop.BentleyMotors.com

