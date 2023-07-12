A closer look at the new MG HS SUV

MG Motor UK unveils new images of its flagship SUV and best-selling car

New 2023 MG HS offers same pricing as outgoing model at £23,495 on the road

New HS delivers bold new look with design upgrades to the front and rear, two new specification levels – SE and Trophy

Full technical specifications also released

MG Motor UK has unveiled images of its new, comprehensively updated HS SUV, revealing a striking new design for the company’s best-selling flagship SUV.

Following an extensive redesign, the new HS offers drivers a sharper, more aggressive appearance. At the front, new bi-function LED headlights, a bold grille design and a new front bumper create an enhanced look that confirms the HS as MG’s largest, most luxurious SUV.

At the rear, a new bumper design, revised dual exhaust outlets and LED taillights complete the contemporary styling update, alongside a striking 18’’ diamond cut wheel.

Urban Grey is also now available for the first time within the HS range, as part of an extensive seven colour palette including solid, metallic and tri-coat options.

Guy Pignouakis, Commercial Director at MG UK, comments:

“The MG HS has proved to be very popular with UK customers but we’re further improving the car with a much-enhanced design and two generously-equipped models to choose from that still retain a very strong value proposition for our flagship SUV.”

SE and Trophy models introduced

The new MG HS will now be offered in SE or Trophy specification which have proved popular with UK customers when introduced on the multi award-winning MG4 EV.

Both models are powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine delivering up to 162PS. A manual gearbox is available as standard, with an optional dual-clutch DCT gearbox offered on both SE and Trophy specifications.

The SE specification, priced from £23,495, includes bi-function LED headlights with front and rear sequential indicators for the first time, alongside air conditioning, satellite navigation, rear parking camera with sensors, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry and a leather steering wheel as standard.

The Trophy, priced from £25,995, includes leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, ambient interior lighting, rear privacy glass and an upgraded 6-speaker audio system.

Both the SE and Trophy are equipped with MG Pilot, the company’s comprehensive package of safety equipment which includes Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent High Beam Assist.

The company will continue to offer the current plug-in hybrid MG HS PHEV model alongside the new 2023 HS Petrol.

